Avalon Healthcare Solutions Named a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions is pleased to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for the second year in a row.

The annual list is determined by employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of an organization including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to creating a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled," said Bill Kerr, MD, Avalon's Chief Executive Officer. "We're passionate about supporting our employees as we strive to deliver industry-leading care in a patient-centered environment. The focus on educating our customers and the industry on COVID-19 lab testing in the wake of the pandemic upheaval is a testament to our shared purpose of leveraging the latest science to help health plans better support the health of their members."

"The Top Workplaces distinction is a tremendous reason for celebration as our employees have been resilient during this challenging time," said Wendy Mudra, Avalon's Vice President of Human Resources. "With over 125 employees, it is so important to us to make significant investments in preserving and building upon our strong culture of connection, inclusivity, and alignment because we firmly believe that the success of our business starts with our people. This is especially important as we continue to hire and grow our workforce in the Tampa area."

Avalon Healthcare Solutions was previously named the No. 4 ranking on Inc.'s annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The complete results of 2021 Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces is published at https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2021/03/26/tampa-bays-top-small-workplaces-in-2021/.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is pioneering a new era of value-driven care by unlocking the potential of lab results to drive appropriate care and help proactively identify patients with emerging risk for serious conditions. Avalon has developed a novel lab intelligence platform to support evidence-based medicine, reduce unnecessary costs, and navigate an increasingly complex lab testing landscape. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalonhcs.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions