Avalon Healthcare Solutions Names Pamela Stahl as President

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions, the world's first Lab Insights company, named Pamela Stahl, a highly experienced healthcare leader, as President. As part of the Avalon executive team, Stahl will lead the company's continued growth with national and multi-state health plans and strategic partnerships.

Stahl has an extensive healthcare background with some of the world's largest health insurers and pharmaceutical companies, medical device and telehealth companies, and venture-capital-backed and early-stage start-up organizations. She has delivered revenue growth and profitability and successfully managed partnerships during her accomplished career. Prior to joining Avalon, Stahl was President and Global Chief Commercial Officer for Sidekick Health, an innovative, Iceland-based digital therapeutics platform. Previously, Stahl was President and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and CEO of UnitedHealth Group's Wisconsin Medicaid business.

"With Avalon's continued year-over-year growth of our market leading solutions, it was evident that we needed a visionary President to help advance the company's mission of accelerating the adoption of lab science while maximizing revenue, profitability, and growth," says Bill Kerr, M.D., CEO, Avalon. "With Pam's proven track record of developing innovative strategies for accelerating growth and profitability, we are excited to welcome her to Avalon as our President to work with me to lead the company's business strategies and ongoing organizational scale to serve more than 38 million lives nationally."

As Avalon's President, Stahl will be responsible for commercial expansion and all revenue generating areas of the business including strategic partnerships. She will lead the commercialization of new Lab Insight solutions in the larger value-based ecosystem. Stahl will work closely with the growth and client management teams to address client needs and the expansion of executive-level relationships.

"It is an exciting time for me to join the outstanding team at Avalon as they develop new Lab Insights solutions that will support value-based care in the U.S.," says Pamela Stahl, President, Avalon. "Avalon's commitment to working with health plans across the United States–to ensure the right lab test is ordered to produce the right data and intelligence to inform the right care–aligns with my values and experience. I look forward to helping continue Avalon's upward trajectory in the healthcare industry."

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 38 million lives and delivers 8-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights Program that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real-time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall costs. For more information about Avalon, visit www.avalonhcs.com .

