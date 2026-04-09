Avalon Healthcare Solutions Recognized as USA TODAY Top Workplace

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions ("Avalon"), a trusted partner for Diagnostic Intelligence across the payer ecosystem, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

"Great customer service comes from a team of motivated and enthusiastic employees," said Dr. Bill Kerr, CEO and co-founder of Avalon. "We strive to understand what matters most to our staff and make a conscious effort to nurture our culture and values. For me, the greatest recognition comes from knowing that Avalonians find their work together both meaningful and rewarding."

The winners are selected based on honest employee feedback collected through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology firm responsible for the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results depend on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and its dedication to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, based on genuine employee feedback, is more than just recognition — it's proof that your employees trust the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture stands out in today's competitive workplace."

Avalon was also named a 2026 Tampa Bay "Top Workplaces" winner by the Tampa Bay Times, making it one of 46 companies in the area to receive this honor.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon is the leader in diagnostic intelligence, helping health plans and providers unlock the full value of diagnostic science. We simplify complex diagnostics, accelerate the adoption of proven innovations, and optimize diagnostic investments. Through our proprietary Diagnostic Insights Platform, we integrate evidence-based policies, curated lab networks, and real-time insights to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and enable personalized care at scale. With an unmatched diagnostic focus, deep scientific expertise, and a proven performance-based model, we support over 30 health plans and more than 90 million members nationwide—delivering smarter testing, better care, and measurable value. For more information about Avalon, visit www.avalonhcs.com.

Media Contacts:

Michele Norton, MS, RN

SVP Product Marketing, Avalon Healthcare Solutions

[email protected]

Janet Mordecai

Supreme Communications for Avalon Healthcare Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions