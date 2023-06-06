Avalon Healthcare Solutions Selects Amendola for Strategic PR Services

Award-winning healthcare PR agency partners with world's first and only lab insights company to amplify thought leadership and company achievements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Avalon Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled laboratory benefit management and lab insights solutions, has chosen the firm to amplify client successes, thought leadership, and industry best practices.

"The importance of lab insights to the transition to value-driven care, cost control and improved disease management has been long overlooked," said Bill Kerr, MD, CEO of Avalon. "We're teaming with Amendola to raise awareness of our solutions and how they help health plans, clinicians and patients ensure the right test is performed, for the right care at the right cost. We chose Amendola for its deep industry knowledge and media connections and we look forward to collaborating with its experts to further our business."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive content marketing, communications, and media relations plan for Avalon aimed at showcasing the company's value proposition, technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"This will be my fifth time working with Amendola over the past 20 years," said Michele Norton, MS, RN, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Avalon. "I hire them wherever I go because they are simply the best at what they do. They're part of my formula for success."

Welcoming Avalon to the agency roster, Amendola CEO Jodi Amendola said, "It's so gratifying when former clients bring you on board to help their new companies. Avalon is an exciting partner to work with, not just for its innovative offerings, but because the company has repeatedly been singled out for its exemplary workplace culture and leadership. It is an honor to work with such a thoughtful and forward-looking business."

Avalon provides healthcare plans with lab benefit management solutions and analytics to better manage lab testing in order to control costs, ensure appropriate treatment protocols, and provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection.

About Amendola
Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions    
Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 38 million lives and delivers 8-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights Program that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real-time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall costs.

For more information about Avalon, visit www.avalonhcs.com.

