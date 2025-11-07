AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $25.7 million compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.49 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the third quarter of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, net operating revenues were $62.1 million compared with $66.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.17 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first nine months of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



















Net operating revenues:















Waste management services $ 12,918

$ 11,461

$ 32,338

$ 36,151



















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,553

4,615

10,337

10,622

Other golf and related operations 8,275

8,159

19,392

19,377

Total golf and related operations 12,828

12,774

29,729

29,999



















Total net operating revenues 25,746

24,235

62,067

66,150



















Costs and expenses:















Waste management services operating costs 10,259

8,949

25,330

28,372

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,958

2,010

4,688

4,717

Golf and related operations operating costs 7,425

7,308

19,401

18,925

Depreciation and amortization expense 932

975

2,867

2,957

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,826

2,719

7,835

7,970

Operating income 2,346

2,274

1,946

3,209



















Other income (expense):















Interest expense, net (512)

(502)

(1,532)

(1,531)

Other income, net -

-

-

7

Income before income taxes 1,834

1,772

414

1,685



















Provision for income taxes 45

42

100

126

Net income 1,789

1,730

314

1,559



















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (113)

(110)

(363)

(256)

Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 1,902

$ 1,840

$ 677

$ 1,815



















Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:















Basic net income per share $ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 0.17

$ 0.47



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899





















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,551

$ 2,803 Accounts receivable, net 12,498

8,595 Unbilled membership dues receivable 814

582 Inventories 1,686

1,558 Prepaid expenses 606

1,003 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 20,170

14,556







Property and equipment, net 54,454

55,582 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,230

5,647 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,078

1,383 Restricted cash 8,699

8,958 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 27

27 Other assets, net 28

33 Total assets $ 90,686

$ 86,186







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 604

$ 575 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 362

201 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 363

365 Accounts payable 9,605

7,116 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,731

1,064 Accrued taxes 638

594 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,587

3,524 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,005

2,024 Total current liabilities 19,895

15,463







Long term debt, net of current portion 28,190

28,646 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 1,220

707 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 715

1,018 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,711

38,034 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (1,345)

(982) Total shareholders' equity 37,366

37,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,686

$ 86,186

