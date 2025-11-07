AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $25.7 million compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.49 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the third quarter of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, net operating revenues were $62.1 million compared with $66.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.17 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first nine months of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except for per share amounts)






























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended 



September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024











Net operating revenues:









Waste management services

$          12,918


$          11,461


$          32,338


$          36,151











Food, beverage and merchandise sales

4,553


4,615


10,337


10,622


Other golf and related operations

8,275


8,159


19,392


19,377


Total golf and related operations

12,828


12,774


29,729


29,999











Total net operating revenues

25,746


24,235


62,067


66,150











Costs and expenses:









Waste management services operating costs

10,259


8,949


25,330


28,372


Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,958


2,010


4,688


4,717


Golf and related operations operating costs

7,425


7,308


19,401


18,925


Depreciation and amortization expense

932


975


2,867


2,957


Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,826


2,719


7,835


7,970


Operating income 

2,346


2,274


1,946


3,209











Other income (expense):









Interest expense, net

(512)


(502)


(1,532)


(1,531)


Other income, net

-


-


-


7


Income before income taxes

1,834


1,772


414


1,685











Provision for income taxes

45


42


100


126


Net income 

1,789


1,730


314


1,559











Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(113)


(110)


(363)


(256)


Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$            1,902


$            1,840


$               677


$            1,815











Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:









Basic net income per share

$              0.49


$              0.47


$              0.17


$              0.47











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899











AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










September 30,


December 31,


2025


2024

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,551


$              2,803

Accounts receivable, net

12,498


8,595

Unbilled membership dues receivable

814


582

Inventories

1,686


1,558

Prepaid expenses

606


1,003

Other current assets

15


15

Total current assets

20,170


14,556





Property and equipment, net

54,454


55,582

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,230


5,647

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,078


1,383

Restricted cash

8,699


8,958

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

27


27

Other assets, net

28


33

Total assets

$             90,686


$             86,186





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$                 604


$                 575

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

362


201

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

363


365

Accounts payable

9,605


7,116

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,731


1,064

Accrued taxes

638


594

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,587


3,524

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,005


2,024

Total current liabilities

19,895


15,463





Long term debt, net of current portion

28,190


28,646

Line of credit

3,200


3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

1,220


707

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

715


1,018

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,711


38,034

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(1,345)


(982)

Total shareholders' equity

37,366


37,052

Total liabilities and equity

$             90,686


$             86,186

