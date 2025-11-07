AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

News provided byAvalon Holdings Corporation
Nov 07, 2025, 17:05 ET
WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were $25.7 million compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.49 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the third quarter of 2024.
For the first nine months of 2025, net operating revenues were $62.1 million compared with $66.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.17 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first nine months of 2024.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
|
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste management services
|
$ 12,918
|
|
$ 11,461
|
|
$ 32,338
|
|
$ 36,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
|
4,553
|
|
4,615
|
|
10,337
|
|
10,622
|
|
Other golf and related operations
|
8,275
|
|
8,159
|
|
19,392
|
|
19,377
|
|
Total golf and related operations
|
12,828
|
|
12,774
|
|
29,729
|
|
29,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net operating revenues
|
25,746
|
|
24,235
|
|
62,067
|
|
66,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste management services operating costs
|
10,259
|
|
8,949
|
|
25,330
|
|
28,372
|
|
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
|
1,958
|
|
2,010
|
|
4,688
|
|
4,717
|
|
Golf and related operations operating costs
|
7,425
|
|
7,308
|
|
19,401
|
|
18,925
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
932
|
|
975
|
|
2,867
|
|
2,957
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,826
|
|
2,719
|
|
7,835
|
|
7,970
|
|
Operating income
|
2,346
|
|
2,274
|
|
1,946
|
|
3,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(512)
|
|
(502)
|
|
(1,532)
|
|
(1,531)
|
|
Other income, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,834
|
|
1,772
|
|
414
|
|
1,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
45
|
|
42
|
|
100
|
|
126
|
|
Net income
|
1,789
|
|
1,730
|
|
314
|
|
1,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
(113)
|
|
(110)
|
|
(363)
|
|
(256)
|
|
Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
|
$ 1,902
|
|
$ 1,840
|
|
$ 677
|
|
$ 1,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 4,551
|
|
$ 2,803
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
12,498
|
|
8,595
|
Unbilled membership dues receivable
|
814
|
|
582
|
Inventories
|
1,686
|
|
1,558
|
Prepaid expenses
|
606
|
|
1,003
|
Other current assets
|
15
|
|
15
|
Total current assets
|
20,170
|
|
14,556
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
54,454
|
|
55,582
|
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
|
6,230
|
|
5,647
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,078
|
|
1,383
|
Restricted cash
|
8,699
|
|
8,958
|
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
|
27
|
|
27
|
Other assets, net
|
28
|
|
33
|
Total assets
|
$ 90,686
|
|
$ 86,186
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long term debt
|
$ 604
|
|
$ 575
|
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
|
362
|
|
201
|
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
|
363
|
|
365
|
Accounts payable
|
9,605
|
|
7,116
|
Accrued payroll and other compensation
|
1,731
|
|
1,064
|
Accrued taxes
|
638
|
|
594
|
Deferred membership dues revenue
|
4,587
|
|
3,524
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
2,005
|
|
2,024
|
Total current liabilities
|
19,895
|
|
15,463
|
|
|
|
|
Long term debt, net of current portion
|
28,190
|
|
28,646
|
Line of credit
|
3,200
|
|
3,200
|
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
|
1,220
|
|
707
|
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
|
715
|
|
1,018
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
100
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
|
38,711
|
|
38,034
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
(1,345)
|
|
(982)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
37,366
|
|
37,052
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 90,686
|
|
$ 86,186
