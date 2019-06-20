Avalon Investment & Advisory Announces Enhanced Business Capability And Depth To Existing Investment And Advisory Teams

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the continued expansion of their firm's investment and advisory capability, Avalon Investment & Advisory (Avalon) is pleased to announce the addition of two strategic hires to the firm, Jason Danziger, Director and Wealth Advisor and Andrew Kirby, Director, Client Development.

"We seek excellence in the service we provide to our clients and the additions of Jason and Andrew position our firm to serve a broader range of clients' needs through our investment management and wealth advisory offerings," said Chase Robison, President and CEO of Avalon. "Generational consistency matters and we want our clients and community to know we provide solutions around all aspects of their wealth management needs."

Mr. Danziger joins Avalon with a background that includes financial, estate and tax planning having spent the past 16 years with accountancy, trust and wealth management firms. Most recently, Mr. Danziger worked in Goldman Sachs' Family Office Services assisting ultra-high-net-worth families and their accountants on estate and tax planning, philanthropic giving, risk planning and other solutions. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Danziger's experience included time with Kanaly Trust, UHY Advisors and Deloitte where he focused on trust services, tax services, audits and consulting projects.

"The addition of Jason to our Investment Strategy team enhances our capabilities as we expand our client offerings, meeting their current and multi-generational needs by providing deeper wealth management advice and solutions," said Bill Stone, Avalon's Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Danziger received his B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business and a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. Mr. Danziger is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

Mr. Kirby joins Avalon with a breadth of experience in relationship building and client development having spent the past two decades in the investment and consulting community. Most recently, Mr. Kirby spent time with BNY Mellon as a Wealth Director and Manning and Napier as a Client Consultant focusing on succession planning and generational issues. Mr. Kirby also spent time with Bernstein Global Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor working with high-net-worth individuals and earned his B.A. in Economics from Boston College.

"Through his expertise in developing relationships, Andrew enhances the growth of our advisory practice by establishing new relationships and developing solutions for our clients," said Wyatt Hogan, Co-President of Avalon Wealth Management.

About Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory is a Texas-based independent registered investment adviser offering proprietary investment management and financial advice for individuals, families and institutions. Our headquarters are in Houston and we have an office in San Antonio. The firm is privately owned by Avalon employees and outside investors, including local families and The Cynosure Group (a family office based in Salt Lake City, Utah). Founded in 2001, we offer a full suite of internally managed strategies, including domestic and international equities and fixed income, as well as access to select external managers along with alternative strategies including liquid alternatives, private equity and other private investments. More information at avalonadvisors.com.

Contact: Theresa Dees, tdees@avalonadvisors.com

SOURCE Avalon Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://avalonadvisors.com

