Avalon Park Group Holding AG and Avalon Park International LLC Enter into Stock Purchase Agreement with Gentex Corporation

News provided by

Avalon Park Group

10 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

Beat Kahli, President of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and Controlling Partner of Avalon Park Entities Agrees to Sell 50% of APG Holdings in VOXX

Gentex to Own ~15.1% of VOXX's Class A Common Stock Following the Transactions

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Park Group ("APG"), a diversified family of companies across multiple industries and geographies, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into Stock Purchase Agreement with Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) to sell 50% of its total ownership stake in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX).

Beat Kahli, CEO and President of APG has been a shareholder of VOXX for several years, continuing to build his position was named President of VOXX in February 2023. In taking on this executive role with VOXX, one of his primary focus areas was building strategic partnerships, and currently, VOXX and Gentex are collaborating in both the Automotive and Biometrics industries. Mr. Kahli has agreed to sell half of APG's stake in two separate tranches, the first of which took place on Friday, October 6th and the second planned for January 5, 2024.

The Stock Purchase Agreement was signed on October 5, 2023 between Avalon Park International LLC and Avalon Park Group Holding AG, as Sellers, and Gentex Corporation, as the Purchaser. The first tranche of 1.57 million shares closed on Friday, October 6, 2023 at $10 per share, representing a 32.5% premium to VOXX's current share price as of market close on October 5, 2023. The second tranche of 1.57 million shares is scheduled to close on January 5, 2024 and the stock price will be based on a formula in the Stock Purchase Agreement at (a) a 25% premium if the volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the 20 days prior to the closing is between $7 and $8; or (b) if the 20 day VWAP is at least $8.00 but less than $10, the purchase price will be $10 per share; or (c) if the 20 day VWAP is greater than $10, the purchase price will be the market price. 

As noted in its Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 21, 2023, Gentex Corporation previously owned 173,808 shares of VOXX International's Class A Common Stock. With this most recent transaction and the one planned for January 2024, Gentex will own approximately 15.1% of the Company's total Class A Common Stock Outstanding, becoming one of the Company's largest shareholders, along with the Company's Founder and Chairman, John Shalam and the two Avalon Park entities.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Kahli stated, "When I came on as President of VOXX, a key focus was building the right strategic partnerships that would help us grow and create value. With Gentex, I believe we found that partner both from business and financial perspectives. Gentex is one of our key partners in Biometrics and we've worked closely with them on the Automotive side of our business as well. With Steve Downing, President and CEO of Gentex joining our Board this year, we strengthened our relationship further and there are still many areas we see for greater collaboration. My decision to sell a portion of my holdings has nothing to do with my belief in VOXX, but rather, was about creating value for VOXX and all shareholders. We now have three holders representing more than half of our common stock outstanding who are fully aligned in strategy and what it will take to realize our vision."

About Avalon Park Group Holding AG
Avalon Park Group is a uniquely diversified family of companies engaged in businesses ranging from master-planned community development to technology, healthcare, and industrials. The company was founded in 1995 by Beat Kahli, a Swiss national investment banker who has more than 30 years of international finance and business experience. With more than $1.7 billion in total assets (USD), Avalon Park Group combines its exceptional reputation, sound business experience, significant financial resources, and owner-managed hands-on approach to invest in extraordinary opportunities.

Company Contact
Beat Kahli
President and CEO
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Avalon Park Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.