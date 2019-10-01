AVALT acquires Ned Stevens

"We are delighted to partner with the Ned Stevens management team to help them continue building their business. Ned Stevens is a market leader that is truly differentiated within its industry, and as a result has many opportunities for future expansion" said Marko Kivisto, Partner and Co-Founder of AVALT.

"Our management team is very excited about our new partnership with AVALT. Our business has grown quickly and the AVALT team brings all the right skills, experience and expertise to launch us to the next level. Like Ned Stevens, AVALT is a highly collaborative, energetic team with goals and objectives perfectly aligned with ours." said Rob Rapuano, CEO of Ned Stevens.

Twin Brook Capital Partners, Audax Private Debt and Carlyle Group's Global Credit Opportunities Fund provided debt financing for the transaction, while Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal as accounting advisor to AVALT.

About AVALT

AVALT is a family office that invests only its own principals' capital in high quality companies that have significant long-term potential. We build truly collaborative partnerships with management teams so that we can lend our decades of private equity and industry experience to the work they do driving growth and change in their businesses. Our permanent and flexible capital then supports those companies as they achieve their full potential, without regard to any fund structure or fixed time horizon. For additional information please visit www.avalt.com.

