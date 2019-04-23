Avalue Technology ARC sunlight readable panel PC series targeting outdoor and demanding applications

Avalue ARC series is equipped with 5-wire resistive/P-cap touch panel, high brightness (1000 nits) and high contrast ratio display to provide users joyful visual experience; scalable size (12", 15") to meet different practical requirements. Furthermore, to solve the trouble brought by different kinds of physical phenomenon of light, Avalue ARC series is featured with optical bonding technology. Optical bonding is a dedicate technology to eliminate all the possible seams and air between layers to help light fully pass through the glass and avoid the ghost image caused by light fraction. This technology is applied to outdoor applications to brings users high quality visual effects, joyful user experience and ease of operation.

Optical coating technologies adopted for reducing light interference and improving easier and comfort operation experience

Avalue ARC series is given with several optical coating to solve light interference and problems caused by temperature, fog and dust. Anti-glare (AG) coating helps to reduce the light interference by reduction of reflected light on the surface of screen. Anti-reflection (AR) coating assists reducing light reflection and increasing screen transparency. Anti-fingerprint (AF), also called Anti-smudge (AS) coating, provides a low coefficient of friction of the screen and makes the surface have the advantages of high waterproof, anti-fingerprint, anti-fouling, anti-fog, anti-scratch, anti-static and easy to clean. Avalue technology applies coating technologies to make ARC series suitable to meet the requirements of severe challenges of outdoor and industrial applications.

Rugged and robust design, comprehensive system protection

Beside the visual challenges and optical interference issues, for outdoor or extreme industrial environment, rapid temperature changes, voltage instability, humidity, fog, and dust also bring problems. Avalue ARC series is equipped with metal chassis to protect system from possible impacts. Support wide-voltage input to secure system from power instability. Front panel IP65 waterproof and dustproof protection to keep machine safe from liquid penetration or sand invading. The fanless system operation with outstanding thermal solution is effectively improving product stability and durability.

Product Features:

12"/15" 5-wire Resistive/P-cap touch panel

Optical bonding technology

Coating technologies: AG (Anti-glare), AR(Anti-reflection), AF(Anti-fingerprint)

Wide temperature: Atom series: -20 ~ 60°C, Core-i series: -10 ~ 50°C

Wide voltage input: DC +12 ~ 26V

Fanless Design

Facing with rising demands of outdoor applications and more and more severe operational challenges, Avalue technology keeps enhancing not only system performance also the robustness, stability and durability of products. Another point is to bring customers joyful user experience and ease of use. ARC series exactly represents this concept: not only suitable for various outdoor applications, but also ideal for harsh industrial operating environment, such as vehicle, oil/energy, power plant, chemical, public transportation and so on.

For more information on ARC series, please visit our website at www.avalue.com.tw or contact sales@avalue.com.tw for more details.

SOURCE Avalue Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avalue.com.tw

