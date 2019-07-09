Avamere Family of Companies Showcases Quality Care in Annual Report

WILSONVILLE, Ore., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avamere Family of Companies recently released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action.

Several organizations make up the Avamere Family of Companies:

The Avamere Family of Companies recently released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action.

The report highlights the many esteemed awards the Avamere Family of Companies received in the last year. Infinity Rehab was named a Great Place to Work, several Avamere Living communities received the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award, and the Portland Business Journal named Avamere as one of Oregon's Most Admired Companies.

In the home health area of the family of companies, many Signature Healthcare at Home locations scored higher than the national average in the depression assessment, fall risk assessment, and several other key process measures.

The report also mentions two groundbreakings of Avamere's newest brand, Ovation by Avamere, a luxury senior living project. Behind this work is another Avamere company, Point Development Company, which is instrumental in the real estate evolution and construction of many Avamere communities.

Therapy Solutions, which offers therapy professional staffing, experienced significant growth in the last year with a 40 percent increase in clients and vendors.

In addition to compelling data, the report also shares touching employee stories, including their dedication to each other and their patients and residents. Such stories bring the raw numbers to life, painting the true picture of how Avamere enhances the life of every person they serve.

Find out more about the Avamere Family of Companies stories in their annual Quality Report.

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, home care, transitional care, and more. Today Avamere's diverse companies operate in 248 locations across 18 states with over 8,800 employees. Avamere is proud to be considered one of Oregon's most admired companies as they continue to serve their valued patients and residents. For more information, please visit avamere.com.

Avamere Family of Companies

25115 SW Parkway Ave, Suite B

Wilsonville, OR 97070

For press inquiries, please email press@avamere.com.

Related Images

2019-avamere-quality-report.png

2019 Avamere Quality Report

The Avamere Family of Companies recently released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action.

Related Links

Website

Facebook

SOURCE Avamere Health Services

Related Links

http://avamere.com

