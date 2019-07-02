Avamere Suzanne Elise Resident Celebrates 101 Years

SEASIDE, Ore., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An Avamere resident at Suzanne Elise is celebrating an exciting milestone in her life. She turns 101 on July 3, 2019.

Adiona DeWyse, who goes by Elly, will celebrate her birthday surrounded by family. She has one son and four grandchildren.

An Avamere resident at Suzanne Elise is celebrating an exciting milestone in her life. She turns 101 on July 3, 2019.

"She is very thankful for her son who calls her 'ma,'" noted Heather Ramsdell, community relations director.

Growing up, Elly had a full house with six brothers. She loved to garden and paint as a youth. She also enjoyed running, traveling, knitting and petting her cats.

Elly stays active today by participating in Suzanne Elise's Walking Club. She also enjoys listening to country music.

Suzanne Elise is an assisted living community nestled near the Oregon coast. Residents, including Elly, can enjoy group activities, restaurant-style dining, a library full of books and movies, and even an in-house salon.

Stop by for a visit to see why residents like Elly call Suzanne Elise home.

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, home care, transitional care, and more. Today Avamere's diverse companies operate in 246 locations across 18 states with over 8,800 employees. Avamere is proud to be considered one of Oregon's most admired companies as they continue to serve their valued patients and residents. For more information, please visit avamere.com.

Avamere Family of Companies

25115 SW Parkway Ave., Suite B

Wilsonville, OR 97070

For press inquiries, please email press@avamere.com.

Related Images

suzanne-elise-assisted-living.jpg

Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community

An Avamere resident at Suzanne Elise is celebrating an exciting milestone in her life. She turns 101 on July 3, 2019.

Related Links

Website

Facebook

SOURCE Avamere Health Services

Related Links

http://www.avamere.com

