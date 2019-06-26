AVANA BIDCO - Providing loan and advisory services to small businesses

BOISE, Idaho, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANA BIDCO Inc., announced that it has received a license from the Idaho Department of Finance enabling the company to help Idaho small businesses by offering loan and advisory services.

A BIDCO (Business Industrial Development Corporation) promotes economic development by helping meet the financing and management needs primarily of small businesses in the state of Idaho, with loans ranging between $10,000 - $5,000,000.

"The creation of AVANA BIDCO is all about supporting small businesses, helping them grow and providing them high quality lending products," said Sundip Patel, CEO of AVANA BIDCO Inc. "All of the Idaho state departments we dealt with in obtaining this license showed great appetite and readiness to spur the growth in the state and assist small businesses."

AVANA BIDCO Inc. anticipates finalizing the formation of the company and to be ready to offer small business loans and consultancy services to businesses starting in July 2019.

For more information on the AVANA BIDCO, please call 208.401.9231.

SOURCE AVANA Capital