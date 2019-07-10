AVANA BIDCO Inc. announces Jason Risch and Haven Baker to join Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANA BIDCO Inc., recently appointed Haven Baker, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Pairwise, and Jason Risch, Partner in the law firm of Risch Pisca, PLLC, to its board of directors. AVANA BIDCO Inc., promotes economic development by helping meet the financing and management needs of small businesses, with loans ranging between $10,000 - $5,000,000.

"Both Haven Baker and Jason Risch are accomplished business leaders and experienced board members" said Sundip Patel, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AVANA BIDCO. "We are confident that both will add great value to our Board."

"I am proud to join AVANA BIDCO and I look forward to working with the other directors as the company addresses the needs of the small business community in Idaho" said Risch.

"I am delighted to be working alongside such an exceptional team," Baker said. "AVANA BIDCO promises to be a key player in the state of Idaho's small business growth. I look forward to sharing my experiences."

Mr. Baker is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Pairwise, a next generation agriculture company focused on using gene editing technologies to address global food challenges. He served as a senior scientist at the Barnett Institute at Northeastern University and worked as an investment professional at Peter Thiel's Clarium Capital. Mr. Baker received a B.S. from Yale University, a PhD in chemistry from Northeastern University, and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Risch is a partner in Risch Pisca law firm and concentrates his practice in the areas of litigation, business law, election law, government affairs, bad faith insurance prosecution, and association representation. Mr. Risch served on the Idaho real estate commission committee and was appointed by president George W. Bush as a supreme court surrogate. He was also featured in the Idaho Business Review accomplished under 40, and in the national publication Rising Tide "40 and under: Rising Stars". He was also named in "The Future of Idaho's Political Landscape" hotline. Mr. Risch holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Idaho.

For more information on the AVANA BIDCO, please call 208.401.9231.

