Avanade First Global Systems Integrator (SI) to Become Authorized Training Partner for Blue Prism®

Blue Prism is a market leader in robotic process automation (RPA), delivering an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis.

"At Avanade, we're helping our clients drive forward their digital workplace transformations which includes a huge focus on the employees and the culture of the organization," said Craig Wood, Avanade Executive for Intelligent Automation. "As an authorized training partner, we're now able to bring the best of both worlds — implementing innovative client solutions for their virtual workforce and delivering support and training on Blue Prism RPA solutions."

"RPA is a key catalyst for driving enterprise-wide digital transformation," said Neil Wright, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Prism. "As the adoption of our RPA software continues to skyrocket globally, it's imperative that customers have access to quality training. Having Avanade as an authorized training partner will help make Blue Prism more widely accessible to enterprises across a variety of industries."

Supported by an industrialized automation factory and the Microsoft Azure cloud, Avanade possesses the expertise and knowledge that helps its clients optimize the potential of RPA for their business. To date, Avanade has delivered more than 6,000 automated processes for 350+ clients around the world across a range of industries.

The training Avanade can provide at highly scalable automation factories in its Global Advanced Technology Centers is a blend of standard Blue Prism training courses, as well as Avanade-developed training courses. Avanade holds more than 24,000 certifications in Microsoft technology, 5,000+ Azure cloud certifications and more than 3,500 automation experts, including 300 cognitive experts and 1,200 RPA experts.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help fuel transformation and growth for our clients and their customers. Avanade has 30,000 digitally connected people across 23 countries, bringing clients the best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at http://www.avanade.com

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's Digital Workers (software robots) provide business leaders with new operational capacity and intelligent skills to automate repetitive administrative tasks, while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism, visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

