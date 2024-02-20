LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, an innovator in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology for the life science industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Avance Clinical, the largest specialist Australian and US CRO (Clinical Research Organization) delivering quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand and North America for international biopharma companies.

Avance Clinical and Ryght Partner to Bring Novel GenAI Technologies to Clinical Research Networks

Under the terms of this partnership, Avance Clinical will gain access to Ryght's advanced GenAI technology, which utilizes various large language models (LLMs) fine-tuned for the sector to process live data streams and complex data, delivering actionable insights to clinical research groups. Through the integration of Ryght's sophisticated platform, Avance will boost its GenAI capabilities enabling its biopharma partners to expedite the workflows of everyday tasks and drive innovation within the biopharma field.

"Our partnership with Avance Clinical allows our adaptable GenAI platform to be utilized to accelerate the productivity of its employees and research networks by meeting the unique needs of its teams, such as streamlining the workflows of time-consuming tasks including the extensive documentation required for clinical development," stated Simon Arkell, CEO of Ryght. "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the progress of GenAI-powered solutions within the CRO and biopharma sector. Through centralizing collective knowledge and resources, both companies are poised to make a lasting impact on the future of healthcare."

Avance Clinical, a leading company in the CRO sector, is dedicated to fostering innovation and enhancing patient care with cutting-edge technologies. The incorporation of the Ryght platform into its research networks will enable Avance Clinical to optimize workflows, boost operational efficiency, and unlock new potential for collaboration and discovery.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ryght and utilize their GenAI platform to advance our clinical trial processes," stated Yvonne Lungershausen, CEO of Avance Clinical. "Ryght's innovative technology complements our dedication to innovation and excellence seamlessly. Through the application of AI, we aim to further support our biotech clients to develop transformative therapeutics in areas of unmet need."

RSVP for Ryght's upcoming LinkedIn Live discussion on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 to learn more about how GenAI is reshaping the landscape of CROs and clinical development by accelerating innovation and solving age-old challenges. Interested individuals can request access to a free version of Ryght currently available in beta at www.ryght.ai.

About Ryght:

Ryght is a privately held, venture-backed healthcare technology company based in Anaheim, California, dedicated to developing safe and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for the biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs) and healthcare data organizations. Ryght's platform leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) and specific, industry tuning to provide actionable knowledge to discovery, clinical, and commercial teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and efficiency, Ryght empowers professionals to make informed decisions and drive innovation.

About Avance Clinical:

Avance Clinical is a full-service CRO for biotechs with a proven track-record for delivering clinical excellence in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. As the largest premium full-service CRO in Australia and North America, Avance Clinical specializes in delivering top-tier clinical trials that yield globally accepted data.

