Avandra Acquires DatCard Systems and Sorna Corporation to Create World's Largest Medical Imaging Platform to Support Patient Care and Breakthrough Medical Research

Avandra expands leading medical imaging platform through dual acquisitions, combining clinical data sharing with research innovation

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avandra Health, the world's largest federated network for medical imaging and clinical data, today announced the acquisition of DatCard Systems and Sorna Corporation to build the leading medical imaging platform providing imaging data to improve patient care across clinical and research applications. These acquisitions combine the complementary capabilities of clinical data sharing between providers (DatCard and Sorna), with Avandra's de-identified patient data aggregation platform to fuel medical research, AI development, and clinical innovation.

DatCard Systems is the market-leading supplier of DICOM distribution solutions, enabling healthcare providers to share imaging data seamlessly to support patient continuity of care and improved outcomes. Recognized for trusted expertise and best-in-class customer service, DatCard has more than 4,800 installations worldwide of its PacsCube™ product.

Sorna Corporation is the renowned industry pioneer in automated medical data distribution, trusted by leading health systems worldwide for over twenty-five years. Sorna's flagship Vertex Platform is a comprehensive suite of applications including cloud-brokered data sharing, automated DICOM CD production, and intelligent routing of patient data.

Collectively, DatCard and Sorna serve the majority of Academic Medical Centers in the United States, including over half of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) sites.

"By bringing together DatCard, Sorna, and Avandra, we're creating the industry's first comprehensive medical imaging platform that serves both immediate patient care needs and long-term research innovation," said Ryan Tarzy, CEO of Avandra Health. "This combination enables us to unlock the full potential of medical imaging to transform healthcare delivery and accelerate life-saving research, while continuously improving the tools and support that clinicians depend on daily. Our customers can be confident that the products and services from DatCard and Sorna that they rely on every day will continue without interruption—delivered by the same teams, and with the same commitment to outstanding service."

DatCard Systems and Sorna Corporation will continue to operate as independent companies under the Avandra brand umbrella. Going forward, Avandra plans substantial investments in innovation across all platforms for new product development, feature enhancements, and enhanced customer support capabilities.

"We were looking for an organization with a clear strategic plan and a genuine appreciation for Sorna's team, products, customers, and partners. Ryan's forward-looking vision, coupled with the talented Avandra team, created the perfect alignment," said Cyrus Samari, Founder of Sorna Corporation and Senior Advisor to Avandra.

Medical imaging data represents a critical but underutilized asset for healthcare providers and medical researchers. Most imaging data research requests go unfulfilled due to the difficulty and costs in accessing data which is often siloed in Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS). Avandra was co-founded in 2024 by Aegis Ventures along with Founder and CEO Ryan Tarzy with a vision to organize the world's medical imaging data to advance the future of medicine, enabling earlier diagnosis and delivering new treatments. Avandra operates the world's largest federated network for medical imaging and clinical data to serve the needs of biopharma companies, medical researchers, healthcare providers, and AI companies.

About Avandra

Avandra is building the largest federated network for de-identified medical image data to overcome previously impossible medical challenges, bringing hope and medical breakthroughs that transform patient lives. Recognizing the vital role of medical imaging and clinical data in healthcare diagnoses and research, Avandra was established to organize the world's medical images to advance research and innovation. Its network serves as a diverse data marketplace for biopharma, researchers, providers, and AI companies. To learn more about Avandra and its mission, visit www.avandraimaging.com .

