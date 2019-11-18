Avanir Pharmaceuticals and Alzheimer's Orange County Partner for 2019 Walk4ALZ and Run4ALZ to Fight Alzheimer's and Dementia

Maria Spielberger, a member of Avanir's Regulatory Affairs Department, was recognized by Alzheimer's Orange County as their "2019 Family Caregiver of the Year" for her commitment to compassionately caring for her mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Spielberger participated in the Walk4ALZ to honor her mother.

"I'm fortunate to walk alongside my Avanir colleagues who have consistently supported my journey as a family caregiver," said Maria Spielberger. "Being a caregiver for my mom – who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at age 57 – is central to who I am. I lean on my amazing husband, my siblings, and on my Avanir family for support when I need it. I'm fortunate that my personal values and Avanir's mission, vision, and values are aligned."

Avanir was a sponsor of the event, which was held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, November 9, and helped generate much-needed support in the fight against Alzheimer's.

"Our sponsors like Avanir exemplify the true value of a community partner," said Jim McAleer, CEO and president of Alzheimer's Orange County. "We're grateful for their commitment to our mission, and commend them for leading the way in the fight against Alzheimer's in Orange County."

"The goals of Alzheimer's Orange County align with Avanir's commitment to deliver innovative central nervous system solutions to improve the lives of patients and care communities," said Wa'el Hashad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We're a proud partner of Alzheimer's Orange County, and we'll continue teaming up with this important nonprofit organization serving our community."

About Alzheimer's Orange County

Alzheimer's Orange County provides programs and services, many free of charge, to Orange County residents with Alzheimer's and related dementia disorders, their families, caregivers, and the community. Alzheimer's Orange County began as an independent 501c3 nonprofit in 1982, became a chapter of a national association in 1984, and in December 2015, became an independent nonprofit again with all fundraising going toward care, support and research in Orange County, Calif. Alzheimer's is a devastating neurodegenerative illness that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, visit www.alzoc.org or call the Helpline at 1-844-435-7259.

About Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities. As part of our commitment, we have extensively invested in our pipeline and are dedicated to advancing CNS treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. For more information about Avanir, please visit http://www.avanir.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Corporate Communications, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

T: 949-389-6738

E: mediarelations@avanir.com

SOURCE Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avanir.com

