Avanir Pharmaceuticals Joins California Life Sciences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced it has joined California Life Sciences (CLS), the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. As part of its membership in the organization, Avanir will provide support of the CLS Racial and Social Equity Initiative, which works to create a more diverse industry and address inequalities facing underserved and under-represented populations in California.

"As a California-based pharmaceutical company, we welcome the industry knowledge, resources and advocacy that California Life Sciences provides," said Wa'el Hashad, president and CEO of Avanir. "We also recognize the value diversity brings to better serving patients and the community and we support CLS's Racial and Social Equity Initiative and its focus on hiring, developing and advancing underrepresented talent populations."

Avanir focuses on delivering groundbreaking pharmaceutical treatments for people with central nervous system (CNS) conditions. California Life Sciences' focus on advancing innovation in the life sciences and increasing diversity and inclusion within the industry, will help Avanir address its strategic priorities while better serving its patient and care communities.

"CLS represents a diverse group of companies, universities and research institutions throughout California who are working to address global health challenges through innovation and collaboration," said Mike Guerra, president and CEO of California Life Sciences. "We look forward to having Avanir as a member of CLS and bringing their perspective on the important issues impacting the pharmaceutical industry."

About Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities. For more information about Avanir, visit http://www.avanir.com .

Avanir is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI), a holding company established in the U.S. in 1989. OAI is wholly owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy, "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide."

About Otsuka

Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and original pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health. In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging area of mental health and also has research programs on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a "big venture" company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything it does.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Otsuka group of companies employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately $13.4 billion in 2020.

About California Life Sciences (CLS)

California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served the community by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. As integral components of a healthy and collaborative ecosystem, CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California's life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world. #WeAreCaliforniaLifeSciences Visit CLS at www.califesciences.org , and follow CLS on Twitter @CALifeSciences , Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube .

