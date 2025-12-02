Avanlee Care Inc. is named to Inc.'s Best in Business List

Avanlee Care Inc. named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List. CEO Avanlee Christine was named to Inc.'s Business Leader of the Year List.

BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanlee Care Inc. has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands, Lean and Mean: under $5MM in gross revenue Category. Additionally, Avanlee Care Founder and CEO Avanlee Christine has been named to Inc.'s Business Leader of the Year.

This year's applicant pool was extremely competitive. This recognition is a testament to the work the Avanlee Care's accomplishments in the Caregiver support sphere.

Inc.'s Best in Business selections recognize organizations and leaders for superior execution and innovation across all facets of entrepreneurial business. These companies and leaders are recognized for achievement across various disciplines.

Avanlee Christine, said, "Receiving this Inc. award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. We're honored to be recognized for the impact we're making and even more motivated to continue raising the bar."

About Avanlee Care Inc.

Avanlee Care is a technology company that bridges the gap between Medicare Advantage health plans and the caregiving families who support their members. By empowering caregivers as active partners in care, Avanlee helps health plans improve outcomes, reduce costs, and strengthen Star Ratings. The platform streamlines everyday caregiving and care coordination—from scheduling and medication management to symptom reporting, daily tasks, and secure communication—giving plans a direct, family-centered way to extend meaningful support into the home. Avanlee delivers scalable, real-world impact for plans, caregivers, and the members they serve.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

