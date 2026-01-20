Avanos Medical and Siemens Healthineers Collaborate to Advance Integrated Solutions for Outpatient and Interventional Pain Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) and Siemens Healthineers today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement to advance outpatient and interventional pain care through an integrated ecosystem of imaging and radiofrequency ablation (RFA) technologies.

As more pain management procedures shift to outpatient settings, providers are seeking versatile, cost-effective systems that streamline workflow and improve clinical outcomes. Together, Avanos and Siemens Healthineers will equip ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals, and interventional pain practices with complementary technologies that enhance accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in patient care.

"At Avanos, we're continuously looking for smart, strategic ways to deliver greater value to our customers," said Dave Pacitti, Chief Executive Officer of Avanos Medical. "Collaborating with Siemens Healthineers combines our RFA expertise with leading imaging technology to help providers work smarter, improve procedural precision, and expand access to advanced pain management in the outpatient setting."

Siemens Healthineers mobile C-arm systems, including the Cios Select and Cios Flow, deliver advanced imaging, maneuverability, and reliability, enabling accuracy and consistency across procedures. Paired with Avanos' technologies, they create a seamless workflow that supports smoother operations and better patient outcomes.

"Our mobile c-arm systems are designed to improve clinical performance and simplify daily procedures," said Christiana Gallagher, Head of Mobile C-Arms, North America, Siemens Healthineers. Felicia Kurz, Head of Advanced Therapies, North America, at Siemens Healthineers added, "This collaboration brings those benefits to more pain management settings, giving outpatient centers the tools to expand their capabilities, work efficiently, and provide exceptional care for their patients."

The co-marketing agreement will initially focus on the U.S. market, with both companies collaborating on education, sales training, and joint marketing initiatives to increase awareness of the combined solution's clinical and operational benefits.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that help patients get back to what matters. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Avanos Medical