Avanos Medical Announces FDA Clearance for ON-Q* with Bolus

Similar to the original ON-Q* pump bolus device, the new ON-Q* Bolus provides customized control for patients recovering from post-surgical pain by delivering continuous, non-opioid medication to the surgical site or peripheral nerves for up to five days. 1,2 The bolus pump is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the patient's hand with an easy to remove priming tab and large level indicator markings. As an added benefit to surgeons, the new bolus pump design can be used for incisional applications.

"The changes we have made to the ON-Q* Bolus pump are a direct result of the feedback we heard from our customers," said Joe Woody, Chief Executive Officer at Avanos. "Non-opioid approaches to pain management continue to be an important issue in the healthcare industry, particularly in light of the opioid crisis. As a leader in non-opioid treatment for acute pain, we are committed to continuously improving our ON-Q* pumps to deliver increased quality of life and satisfaction to all patients."

Studies have shown that using bolus rates as low as 3 ml in addition to the basal rate can reduce the total amount of anesthetic needed for pain relief.3 ON-Q* is indicated to significantly reduce opioid use for surgical patients and provide better pain relief than opioids alone, helping patients to get back to normal faster after surgery.2,4-21

The new ON-Q* Bolus pump will be available soon. For more information about the ON-Q* Pain Relief System for the management of acute pain, visit avanospainmanagement.com.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit avanos.com.

