Avanos Medical, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

"We were very pleased with the overall execution on our transformation initiative last year, which sets the foundation for more profitable growth in 2024 and for reaching our mid-term financial targets in 2025," said Joe Woody, Avanos's chief executive officer. Woody continued, "We believe we are poised to maintain the positive momentum in our Digestive Health portfolio and we are also confident that our strategy for the Pain Management and Recovery business will lead to sustainable growth as we enter 2024."

2023 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter net sales from continuing operations totaled $173.3 million , a 4.6% decrease from the prior year. For the full-year, net sales from continuing operations decreased 1.6% to $673.3 million .

, a 4.6% decrease from the prior year. For the full-year, net sales from continuing operations decreased 1.6% to . Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.24 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.21 per share a year ago, and fourth quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.36 compared to $0.45 in the prior year. 2023 full-year diluted loss per share from continuing operations were $0.21 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.46 in the prior year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.03 compared to $1.00 in 2022.

compared to diluted earnings per share of per share a year ago, and fourth quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were compared to in the prior year. 2023 full-year diluted loss per share from continuing operations were compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were compared to in 2022. Fourth quarter free cash flow was an outflow of $3.4 million following an inflow of $25.2 million in the third quarter and compared to $28.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year. 2023 full-year free cash flow was $14.6 million compared to $71.6 million in 2022.

During 2023, we completed a number of important steps in furtherance of the three-year transformation initiative that we initiated in January 2023 (the "Transformation Process"). The Transformation Process is focused on four key priorities: optimizing our commercial organization; transforming our product portfolio; implementing cost management initiatives to enhance operating profitability; and continuing to efficiently deploy capital while maintaining a focused and disciplined approach to M&A.

On October 2, 2023, we completed the sale of substantially all of the assets of our respiratory health (RH) business (the "Divestiture"). This transaction was aimed at accelerating our efforts to focus our portfolio in markets where we believe we are well-positioned to succeed. As a result of the Divestiture, the RH business's operating results are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

On July 24, 2023, we closed the acquisition of Diros Technology, Inc. ("Diros"). Based in Toronto, Canada, Diros is at the forefront of radiofrequency ablation, or RFA, technology used to treat chronic pain conditions. The addition of Diros' unique RF TridentTM technology is expected to further enhance Avanos' Pain Management and Recovery treatment options and complement our premium COOLIEF* Cooled Radiofrequency product offering. We believe the acquisition of Diros represents a significant addition to our product portfolio.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Results From Continuing Operations

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net sales totaled $173.3 million, a 4.6% decrease compared to the prior year, primarily from lower hyaluronic acid ("HA") portfolio sales, partially offset by favorable foreign currency translation effects.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 54.8% compared to 56.7% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin was 58.6% compared to 58.9% in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to product mix, partially offset by favorable currency exchange rates and manufacturing efficiencies.

Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales was 43.0% compared to 43.3% in the prior year period, primarily due to non-recurring expenses associated with our ongoing Transformation Process, the Diros acquisition and the Divestiture, as well as compliance costs associated with the EU Medical Device Regulation (the "EU MDR").

Operating profit in the quarter was $11.2 million compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $27.1 million compared to $29.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $32.1 million compared to $33.7 million in the prior year.

Full-Year 2023 Operating Results From Continuing Operations

Net sales decreased 1.6% to $673.3 million in 2023 primarily due to lower volume in the Pain Management and Recovery portfolio (primarily lower sales of HA pain relief products), partially offset by continued strong demand for Digestive Health products. In addition to volume, 0.3% of favorable pricing was offset by 0.2% of unfavorable foreign currency translation effects.

Gross margin for 2023 was 56.4% compared to 57.6% in 2022. Adjusted gross margin was 59.1%, down from 59.9% last year due primarily to unfavorable product mix, partially offset by improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales were 49.8% compared to 47.7% in the prior year period, driven by higher selling costs, along with non-recurring expenses associated with our ongoing Transformation Process, the Divestiture and the Diros acquisition, as well as compliance costs associated with the EU MDR.

Operating income in 2023 was $4.2 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $79.7 million compared to $73.2 million in 2022.

For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA totaled $98.9 million, compared to $91.2 million in the prior year.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash from operations less capital expenditures, or free cash flow, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was an outflow of $3.4 million, compared to an inflow of $28.8 million a year ago. For 2023, free cash flow was $14.6 million, compared to $71.6 million in the prior year.

At year-end 2023, the Company's cash balance was $87.7 million compared to $127.7 million at year-end 2022. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $168.0 million, consisting of borrowings of $118.8 million on the Company's term loan facility and $49.2 million on the revolving credit facility.

Discontinued Operations

Net sales from discontinued operations were $7.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $35.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net sales from discontinued operations were $100.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $135.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. We recognized a loss on disposal of the RH business, and accordingly, we recorded impairment of $70.8 million against assets in the disposal group, which is included in "(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax."

2024 Outlook

The Company expects 2024 net sales to be between $685 and $705 million, which assumes organic growth between 3% to 6%, excluding the impact of the product portfolio rationalization under the Transformation Process. Adjusted gross profit margins are expected to be between 59.5% and 60.5%, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue is expected to be between 41% and 42%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.30 to $1.45.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted net income

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted gross and operating profit

Adjusted effective tax rate

Adjusted EBITDA

Free cash flow

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable, for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Incremental expenses associated with altering operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expenses associated with restructuring and transformation activities, including IT-related charges.

Expenses associated with post-divestiture transition activities.

The amortization of intangible assets associated with prior business acquisitions.

Expenses associated with certain litigation matters.

Compliance with the EU MDR.

Certain acquisition and integration charges related to the acquisition of OrthogenRx and Game Ready.

The tax effects of certain adjusting items.

The benefit associated with tax effects of the CARES Act.

The positive or negative effect of changes in currency exchange rates during the year.

The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures. Management and the Company's Board of Directors use net sales on a constant currency basis, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow to (a) evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the Company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of the Company's ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors will use certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the Company's net sales on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA, which will be determined by excluding certain items that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our competitors may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measure of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, the financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Webcast

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 173.3

$ 181.6

$ 673.3

$ 684.1 Cost of products sold 78.3

78.7

293.6

289.9 Gross Profit 95.0

102.9

379.7

394.2 Research and development expenses 6.8

7.2

27.2

29.2 Selling and general expenses 74.5

78.7

335.0

326.5 Other expense (income), net 2.5

0.4

13.3

3.0 Operating Income 11.2

16.6

4.2

35.5 Interest income 1.0

0.7

2.9

1.2 Interest expense (3.3)

(3.0)

(15.0)

(10.0) Income Before Income Taxes 8.9

14.3

(7.9)

26.7 Income tax benefit (provision) 2.1

(4.6)

(2.0)

(5.2) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 11.0

9.7

(9.9)

21.5 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.5)

7.2

(51.9)

29.0 Net Income (Loss) $ 10.5

$ 16.9

$ (61.8)

$ 50.5















Interest expense, net 2.3

2.3

12.1

8.8 Income tax (provision) benefit (3.4)

7.0

2.9

14.7 Depreciation and amortization 11.5

13.4

46.1

47.7 EBITDA $ 20.9

$ 39.6

$ (0.7)

$ 121.7















Earnings (Loss) Per Share













Basic













Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ (0.21)

$ 0.46 Discontinued operations $ (0.01)

$ 0.15

$ (1.11)

$ 0.62 Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ 0.23

$ 0.36

$ (1.32)

$ 1.08















Diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ (0.21)

$ 0.46 Discontinued operations $ (0.01)

$ 0.15

$ (1.11)

$ 0.61 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ 0.23

$ 0.36

$ (1.32)

$ 1.07















Common Shares Outstanding













Basic 46.2

46.5

46.6

46.9 Diluted 46.6

47.0

46.6

47.3

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

Discontinued Operations Summary

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 7.0

$ 35.9

$ 100.9

$ 135.9 Cost of products sold 11.0

21.9

68.8

80.1 Gross Profit (4.0)

14.0

32.1

55.8 Research and development expenses —

0.3

0.8

1.4 Selling, general and other expenses (0.7)

3.9

11.2

15.4 Pretax gain (loss) on classification as discontinued operations (1.5)

—

70.8

— Other expense, net —

0.2

0.3

0.5 Operating (loss) income (1.8)

9.6

(51.0)

38.5 Income tax benefit (provision) from discontinued operations 1.3

(2.4)

(0.9)

(9.5) (Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.5)

$ 7.2

$ (51.9)

$ 29.0

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions)



Gross Profit

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 95.0

$ (4.0)

$ 91.0

$ 102.9

$ 14.0

$ 116.9 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.4

—

0.4

—

—

— Restructuring and transformation charges 2.4

—

2.4

—

—

— Divestiture related charges —

1.4

1.4

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance —

—

—

(0.2)

—

(0.2) Intangibles amortization 3.8

—

3.8

4.3

—

4.3 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 101.6

$ (2.6)

$ 99.0

$ 107.0

$ 14.0

$ 121.0 Gross profit margin, as reported 54.8 %

(57.1) %

50.5 %

56.7 %

39.0 %

53.7 % Gross profit margin, as adjusted 58.6 %

(37.1) %

54.9 %

58.9 %

39.0 %

55.6 %



Gross Profit

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 379.7

$ 32.1

$ 411.8

$ 394.2

$ 55.8

$ 450.0 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.4

—

0.4

1.4

—

1.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 3.0

—

3.0

—

—

— Divestiture related charges —

1.4

1.4

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance —

—

—

—

—

— Intangibles amortization 14.6

—

14.6

14.4

—

14.4 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 397.7

$ 33.5

$ 431.2

$ 410.0

$ 55.8

$ 465.8 Gross profit margin, as reported 56.4 %

31.8 %

53.2 %

57.6 %

41.1 %

54.9 % Gross profit margin, as adjusted 59.1 %

33.2 %

55.7 %

59.9 %

41.1 %

56.8 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions)



Operating Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 11.2

$ (1.8)

$ 9.4

$ 16.6

$ 9.6

$ 26.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.9

—

0.9

0.4

—

0.4 Restructuring and transformation charges(a) 5.2

—

5.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 0.9

—

0.9

—

—

— Estimated loss on Divestiture —

(1.5)

(1.5)

—

—



EU MDR Compliance(b) 0.9

—

0.9

1.5

—

1.5 Litigation and legal 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Other items(c) —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Intangibles amortization 6.5

—

6.5

7.2

0.5

7.7 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 27.1

$ (3.3)

$ 23.8

$ 29.5

$ 10.1

$ 39.6



Operating Profit

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 4.2

$ (51.0)

$ (46.8)

$ 35.5

$ 38.5

$ 74.0 Acquisition and integration-related charges 3.3

—

3.3

3.4

—

3.4 Restructuring and transformation charges(a) 28.2

—

28.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 6.0

0.8

6.8

—

—

— Estimated loss on Divestiture —

70.8

70.8

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance(b) 3.7

—

3.7

6.9

—

6.9 Litigation and legal 10.0

—

10.0

—

—

— Other items(c) —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Intangibles amortization 24.3

0.8

25.1

23.6

2.1

25.7 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 79.7

$ 21.4

$ 101.1

$ 73.2

$ 40.6

$ 113.8















(a) Expenses incurred for the Transformation Process are included in "Costs of products sold," "Research and development," "Selling and general expenses" and "Other expense, net" on the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements. (b) In the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, EU MDR Compliance related charges are included in "Selling and general expenses" on the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements. In the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, EU MDR Compliance related charges are included in "Costs of products sold" and "Selling and general expenses" on the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements. (c) Other items in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 includes $2.6 million of consulting costs associated with evaluation and overall scope and alternatives for transforming our business and $1.2 million for the impairment of certain assets associated with research and development projects that were cancelled.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions)



Income (Loss) Before Taxes

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 8.9

$ (1.8)

$ 7.1

$ 14.3

$ 9.6

$ 23.9 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.9

—

0.9

0.4

—

0.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 5.2

—

5.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 0.9

—

0.9

—

—

— Estimated loss on divestiture —

(1.5)

(1.5)

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 0.9

—

0.9

1.5

—

1.5 Litigation and legal 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Intangibles amortization 6.5

—

6.5

7.2

0.5

7.7 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 24.8

$ (3.3)

$ 21.5

$ 27.2

$ 10.1

$ 37.3



(Loss) Income Before Taxes

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ (7.9)

$ (51.0)

$ (58.9)

$ 26.7

$ 38.5

$ 65.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges 3.3

—

3.3

3.4

—

3.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 28.2

—

28.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 6.0

0.8

6.8

—

—

— Estimated loss on Divestiture —

70.8

70.8

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 3.7

—

3.7

6.9

—

6.9 Litigation and legal 10.0

—

10.0

—

—

— Intangibles amortization 24.3

0.8

25.1

23.6

2.1

25.7 Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

1.1

—

1.1 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 67.6

$ 21.4

$ 89.0

$ 65.5

$ 40.6

$ 106.1

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Tax Benefit (Provision)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 2.1

$ 1.3

$ 3.4

$ (4.6)

$ (2.4)

$ (7.0) Tax effects of adjusting items (10.3)

—

(10.3)

(1.9)

(0.9)

(2.8) Effects of the CARES Act and other —

—

—

0.5

—

0.5 As adjusted non-GAAP $ (8.2)

$ 1.3

$ (6.9)

$ (6.0)

$ (3.3)

$ (9.3) Effective tax rate, as reported 23.6 %

72.2 %

(47.9) %

32.2 %

(25.0) %

29.3 % Effective tax rate, as adjusted 33.2 %

39.4 %

32.3 %

22.1 %

(32.7) %

24.9 %



Tax Provision

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ (2.0)

$ (0.9)

$ (2.9)

$ (5.2)

$ (9.5)

$ (14.7) Tax effects of adjusting items (17.8)

(4.4)

(22.2)

(9.5)

(0.4)

(9.9) Effects of the CARES Act and other —

—

—

(3.3)

—

(3.3) As adjusted non-GAAP $ (19.8)

$ (5.3)

$ (25.1)

$ (18.0)

$ (9.9)

$ (27.9) Effective tax rate, as reported 25.3 %

1.8 %

4.9 %

19.5 %

24.7 %

22.5 % Effective tax rate, as adjusted 29.3 %

24.8 %

28.2 %

27.5 %

24.4 %

26.3 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 11.0

$ (0.5)

$ 10.5

$ 9.7

$ 7.2

$ 16.9 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.9

—

0.9

0.4

—

0.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 5.2

—

5.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 0.9

—

0.9

—

—

— Estimated loss on divestiture —

(1.5)

(1.5)

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 0.9

—

0.9

1.5

—

1.5 Litigation and legal 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Intangibles amortization 6.5

—

6.5

7.2

0.5

7.7 Tax effects of adjusting items (10.3)

—

(10.3)

(1.9)

(0.9)

(2.8) Tax effects of the CARES Act and other —

—

—

0.5

—

0.5 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 16.6

$ (2.0)

$ 14.6

$ 21.2

$ 6.8

$ 28.0 Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported $ 0.24

$ (0.01)

$ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.15

$ 0.36 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.36

$ (0.04)

$ 0.32

$ 0.45

$ 0.15

$ 0.60



Net (Loss) Income

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ (9.9)

$ (51.9)

$ (61.8)

$ 21.5

$ 29.0

$ 50.5 Acquisition and integration-related charges 3.3

—

3.3

3.4

—

3.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 28.2

—

28.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 6.0

0.8

6.8

—

—

— Estimated loss on divestiture —

70.8

70.8

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 3.7

—

3.7

6.9

—

6.9 Litigation and legal 10.0

—

10.0

—

—

— Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Intangibles amortization 24.3

0.8

25.1

23.6

2.1

25.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

1.1

—

1.1 Tax effects of adjusting items (17.8)

(4.4)

(22.2)

(9.5)

(0.4)

(9.9) Tax effects of the CARES Act and other —

—

—

(3.3)

—

(3.3) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 47.8

$ 16.1

$ 63.9

$ 47.5

$ 30.7

$ 78.2 Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported $ (0.21)

$ (1.11)

$ (1.32)

$ 0.46

$ 0.61

$ 1.07 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 1.03

$ 0.35

$ 1.38

$ 1.00

$ 0.65

$ 1.65

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 74.5

$ (0.7)

$ 73.8

$ 78.7

$ 3.9

$ 82.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges (0.5)

—

(0.5)

(0.4)

—

(0.4) Restructuring and transformation charges (2.0)

—

(2.0)

—

—

— Divestiture related charges (0.9)

0.8

(0.1)

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance (0.9)

—

(0.9)

(1.7)

—

(1.7) Other items —

—





(2.7)

—

(2.7) Intangibles amortization (2.7)

—

(2.7)

(2.8)

(0.5)

(3.3) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 67.5

$ 0.1

$ 67.6

$ 71.1

$ 3.4

$ 74.5 SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as reported 43.0 %

(10.0) %

40.9 %

43.3 %

10.9 %

38.0 % SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as adjusted 38.9 %

1.4 %

37.5 %

39.2 %

9.5 %

34.2 %



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total As reported $ 335.0

$ 11.2

$ 346.2

$ 326.5

$ 15.4

$ 341.9 Acquisition and integration-related charges (1.5)

—

(1.5)

(2.0)

—

(2.0) Restructuring and transformation charges (22.5)

—

(22.5)

—

—

— Divestiture related charges (6.0)

—

(6.0)

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance (3.7)

—

(3.7)

(7.0)

—

(7.0) Other items —

—

—

(2.7)

—

(2.7) Intangibles amortization (9.7)

(0.8)

(10.5)

(9.2)

(2.1)

(11.3) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 291.6

$ 10.4

$ 302.0

$ 305.6

$ 13.3

$ 318.9 SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as reported 49.8 %

11.1 %

44.7 %

47.7 %

11.3 %

41.7 % SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as adjusted 43.3 %

10.3 %

39.0 %

44.7 %

9.8 %

38.9 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total Net income (loss) $ 11.0

$ (0.5)

$ 10.5

$ 9.7

$ 7.2

$ 16.9 Interest expense, net 2.3

—

2.3

2.3

—

2.3 Income tax benefit (provision) (2.1)

(1.3)

(3.4)

4.6

2.4

7.0 Depreciation 5.0

—

5.0

4.2

1.5

5.7 Amortization 6.5

—

6.5

7.2

0.5

7.7 EBITDA 22.7

(1.8)

20.9

28.0

11.6

39.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.9

—

0.9

0.4

—

0.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 5.2

—

5.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 0.9

—

0.9

—

—

— Estimated loss on divestiture —

(1.5)

(1.5)

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 0.9

—

0.9

1.5

—

1.5 Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Litigation and legal 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.1

$ (3.3)

$ 28.8

$ 33.7

$ 11.6

$ 45.3



EBITDA

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total Net (loss) income $ (9.9)

$ (51.9)

$ (61.8)

$ 21.5

$ 29.0

$ 50.5 Interest expense, net 12.1

—

12.1

8.8

—

8.8 Income tax benefit (provision) 2.0

0.9

2.9

5.2

9.5

14.7 Depreciation 19.2

1.8

21.0

18.0

4.0

22.0 Amortization 24.3

0.8

25.1

23.6

2.1

25.7 EBITDA 47.7

(48.4)

(0.7)

77.1

44.6

121.7 Acquisition and integration-related charges 3.3

—

3.3

3.4

—

3.4 Restructuring and transformation charges 28.2

—

28.2

—

—

— Divestiture related charges 6.0

0.8

6.8

—

—

— Estimated loss on divestiture —

70.8

70.8

—

—

— EU MDR Compliance 3.7

—

3.7

6.9

—

6.9 Other items —

—

—

3.8

—

3.8 Litigation and legal 10.0

—

10.0

—

—

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.9

$ 23.2

$ 122.1

$ 91.2

$ 44.6

$ 135.8

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2.5

$ 33.7

$ 32.4

$ 90.9 Capital expenditures (5.9)

(4.9)

(17.8)

(19.3) Free Cash Flow $ (3.4)

$ 28.8

$ 14.6

$ 71.6

2024 OUTLOOK



Estimated Range Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.63 to $ 0.87 Intangibles amortization 0.37 to 0.34 Restructuring and transformation charges 0.08 to 0.06 Divestiture related charges 0.12 to 0.10 Other 0.10 to 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.30 to $ 1.45

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in millions)



As of December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 87.7

$ 127.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 142.8

167.9 Inventories 163.2

132.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28.8

13.9 Assets held for sale 64.5

182.3 Total Current Assets 487.0

624.1 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 117.2

118.6 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets 26.8

27.5 Goodwill 796.1

760.3 Other Intangible Assets, net 239.5

234.2 Deferred Tax Assets 6.5

4.6 Other Assets 19.3

17.6 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,692.4

$ 1,786.9







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8.6

$ 6.2 Current portion of operating lease obligation 12.8

12.0 Trade accounts payable 56.3

67.9 Accrued expenses 93.2

97.8 Liabilities held for sale 63.7

7.1 Total Current Liabilities 234.6

191.0 Long-Term Debt 159.4

226.3 Operating Lease Obligation 28.3

32.5 Deferred Tax Liabilities 23.8

25.4 Other Long-Term Liabilities 10.0

20.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES 456.1

495.7 Stockholders' Equity 1,236.3

1,291.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,692.4

$ 1,786.9

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities













Net income (loss) $ 10.5

$ 16.9

$ (61.8)

$ 50.5 Depreciation and amortization 11.5

13.4

46.1

47.7 Loss on RH disposal (1.4)

—

70.8

— Net loss on asset dispositions 0.8

1.1

1.9

1.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3.0)

(1.6)

(18.0)

(24.3) Deferred income taxes and other (15.9)

3.9

(6.6)

15.9 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2.5

33.7

32.4

90.9 Investing Activities













Capital expenditures (5.9)

(4.9)

(17.8)

(19.3) Proceeds from the RH divestiture 89.0

—

89.0

— Acquisition of assets and investments in businesses (2.1)

—

(49.6)

(116.1) Cash Provided by Used in Investing Activities 81.0

(4.9)

21.6

(135.4) Financing Activities













Proceeds from issuance of secured debt —

—

—

250.0 Secured debt repayments (1.6)

(1.6)

(4.7)

(126.6) Revolving credit facility proceeds —

—

55.0

150.0 Revolving credit facility repayments (95.0)

(20.0)

(115.0)

(170.0) Purchase of treasury stock (6.2)

(0.4)

(19.1)

(45.5) Payment of debt issuance costs —

—

—

(2.9) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options (0.2)

0.1

1.3

1.7 Payment of contingent consideration liabilities (1.5)

—

(11.7)

— Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (104.5)

(21.9)

(94.2)

56.7 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.6

3.8

0.2

(3.0) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (19.4)

10.7

(40.0)

9.2 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 107.1

117.0

127.7

118.5 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 87.7

$ 127.7

$ 87.7

$ 127.7

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC.

SELECTED BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS DATA

(unaudited)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Digestive health $ 94.8

$ 92.9

2.0 %

$ 371.6

$ 340.4

9.2 % Pain Management and Recovery:





















Surgical pain and recovery 35.6

41.3

(13.8) %

139.2

160.1

(13.1) % Interventional pain 42.9

47.4

(9.5) %

162.5

183.6

(11.5) % Total Pain Management and recovery 78.5

88.7

(11.5) %

301.7

343.7

(12.2) % Total Net Sales $ 173.3

$ 181.6

(4.6) %

$ 673.3

$ 684.1

(1.6) %

























Total

Volume

Pricing/Mix

Currency

Other



Net Sales - percentage change - QTD (4.6) %

(4.3) %

(0.8) %

0.5 %

— %



Net Sales - percentage change - YTD (1.6) %

(1.7) %

0.3 %

(0.2) %

— %





