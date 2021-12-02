Avanos Medical, Inc. Launches PainBlock Pro App

PainBlock Pro supports patient interaction with easy-to-use technology providing critical insight to recovery. Tweet this

With one-click access, patients can also use the PainBlock Pro app to read FAQs, watch helpful videos and review educational resources related to their pain management.

"Gathering real-time patient feedback is an important first step in getting patients back to the things that matter," said Bill Haydon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avanos' Pain franchise. "The PainBlock Pro app allows healthcare providers to interact with their patients with easy-to-use technology that provides critical insight into the recovery process."

Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about the new app or requesting an onsite demonstration should visit https://avanospainmanagement.com/solutions/acute-pain/painblock-pro/.

About Avanos Medical:

