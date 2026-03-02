Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Dave Pacitti, chief executive officer, and Scott Galovan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wed., March 11 at approximately 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to what matters. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Avanos Medical