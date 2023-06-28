Avanos Medical Supports New Interventional Procedure Recommendations from the UK's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

New guidance supports use of radiofrequency ablation for osteoarthritic knee pain

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical supports the announcement today from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommending the use of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain.

From the NICE announcement: "Radiofrequency energy is used to denervate the target nerves. The radiofrequency energy can be delivered as conventional radiofrequency, cooled radiofrequency or pulsed radiofrequency. The aim is to reduce pain and delay the need for knee arthroplasty. There is good evidence to show that this procedure relieves pain in the short term. There are no major safety concerns, and the complications, including numbness, are well recognised."

"We are extremely pleased with today's interventional procedure recommendation by NICE," commented Dieter Krines, Avanos Vice President & General Manager, Europe. "We look forward to working with healthcare providers to offer this treatment option to eligible patients across the UK."

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and for patients who are not yet ready for surgery, Avanos' RFA pain management products provide minimally invasive relief without the use of opioids.

"The new interventional procedure recommendations published by NICE is a great step forward to help adopt radiofrequency ablation therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain," said Dr. Robin Correa, Consultant Pain Management and Anaesthetics, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust. "Having observed the transformation in the quality of life of patients under my care using this treatment, I am delighted to see the publication of the NICE recommendations. I hope this will now help to increase awareness of this innovative therapy leading to improved outcomes for many more patients."

Healthcare professionals and patients interested in learning more about Avanos RFA pain management products should visit https://avanos.co.uk/posts-uk/chronic-pain/interventional-procedures-recommendations-from-nice/

About Avanos Medical, Inc.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

