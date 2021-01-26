AVANT Analytics Releases 2021 State of Disruption Report Highlighting Staggering Rate of Change in IT

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT Analytics, the market research division of AVANT Communications ("AVANT"), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its 2021 State of Disruption Report looking at the enterprise technology landscape in 2021 and beyond.

Powered by AVANT's ecosystem of channel sales professionals, or Trusted Advisors, the State of Disruption report surveyed 500 US-based enterprise technology decision-makers at either the C-suite or management/VP level in IT, security, or finance. The State of Disruption Report was designed and executed to reveal the state of digital transformation efforts, the increased role of the Trusted Advisor and the rate at which disruptive technologies are replacing their predecessors.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Nearly half of the respondents intend to grow their usage of SD-WAN

Nearly 60% of respondents expect to increase or significantly increase their use of MPLS.

Customer interest in UCaaS surged 86% at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis

The highest uptake and growth for CCaaS is currently in the Healthcare/Medical vertical with an anticipated 40% rate of displacement.

Nearly two thirds of the respondents report working with Trusted Advisors in support of their IT decision-making process

Roughly 70% of respondents fear that a successful security breach could cause them to lose their jobs.

"2020 exposed the leaders versus the laggards when it came to digital transformation in an enterprise setting. As IT decision makers evaluate their success in 2020 and aim to improve in 2021, those falling behind should lean on the Trusted Advisor movement to enable powerful IT decisions," said Ken Presti, Vice President of Research and Analytics at AVANT. "Key technologies like SD-WAN, MPLS, UCaaS and CCaaS will take center stage in 2021 paving the way for vast disruption in the IT space. Investing in adoption of these technologies will enable businesses to recognize immense growth opportunities."

While disruptive technologies are rapidly replacing their predecessors, enterprise IT decision makers are still holding onto legacy systems for a variety of reasons, but most notably, according to the 2021 State of Disruption Report, were security concerns. 56% of respondents listed cited this as the reason their company has yet to switch from legacy technologies signaling an even greater need for the Trusted Advisor knowledgebase moving into 2021. Large-scale data breaches have dominated national headlines, however, with well-advised decision making, adoption and implementation, enterprise decision makers can mitigate most security vulnerabilities.

To learn more and download the State of Disruption Report, visit: https://ta.goavant.net/report .

You can review AVANT's previous market research reports here:

