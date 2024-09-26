AVANT BIO Announces Investments in Nomic Bio, PathPresenter, and PL BioScience

Invested in Nomic Bio's oversubscribed $42 Million Series B round

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT BIO LLC, a pioneering growth equity firm, has announced Avant Bio Fund II LP's participation in a series of key financing rounds, reinforcing its mission to support visionary companies developing today's cutting-edge solutions for HealthTech, Life Sciences research, and drug development. Avant Bio Fund II LP's participation in Nomic Bio's Series B round and its leadership positions in growth financing rounds for PathPresenter and PL BioScience underscores AVANT BIO's commitment to advancing companies in the biotech and life sciences sectors.

"AVANT BIO was created to partner with innovative companies and accelerate their growth to speed the introduction of the next generation of therapies. We are thrilled to announce the first portfolio companies shaping our firm and the future of the HealthTech, Life Sciences research, and drug development industries. These first investments are all revenue generating companies, demonstrating the innovation and value they bring to their customers," stated Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner of AVANT BIO. "We thank our Limited Partners for their tremendous support and their confidence in our team and AVANT BIO's mandate."

Avant Bio Fund II LP invested in Nomic Bio's latest Series B financing, an oversubscribed round that brings the company's total funding to $60 million. Nomic Bio, known for its groundbreaking nELISA platform's high-throughput capability, is positioned at the forefront of protein profiling services.

PathPresenter's $7.5 million Series A funding round was led by Avant Bio Fund II LP. The round is expected to propel the adoption of PathPresenter's vendor-agnostic pathology workflow solution to enhance preventative care and improve patient outcomes. PathPresenter has grown from a free online platform into the world's largest digital pathology community, with over 50,000 users in 172 countries.

Avant Bio Fund II LP also joined PL BioScience's €7.8 million Series A financing round to help accelerate the commercialization of their sustainable, non-animal-derived cell culture media business.

Reinhard Vogt, Partner of AVANT BIO, commented, "With the growing global demand for cell culture media, especially tailored for cell and gene therapies, AVANT BIO will leverage its decades of experience in pricing strategy, supply chain management, and global distribution to support PL BioScience in its growth."

About AVANT BIO:

AVANT BIO's investment focus spans from early stage through late-stage rounds, fostering innovation and new growth in today's developing companies. With a commitment to amplifying value and a forward-looking investment strategy, the firm is primed to unlock the full potential of the upcoming advancements in Life Sciences, TechBio, and HealthTech. AVANT BIO is led by Daniella Kranjac, a visionary woman and vanguard in the life sciences and investment landscapes.

For more information on AVANT BIO and its innovative investment initiatives, please visit www.avant.bio.

