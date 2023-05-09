Avant Brokerage Hires Steven Pickert as AVP, Business Development

SUMMIT, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Brokerage, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC (SPG), announced hiring Steven Pickert as Assistant Vice President of Business Development to grow its Transportation Wholesale Specialty services. He will apply his industry expertise to drive profitable growth and deliver customer excellence through independent agents across Avant Brokerage's transportation programs.

Steven's leadership background in insurance comes from over 17 years of commercial transportation and property experience at AIG, Kemper, and most recently, Progressive, where he was a Sr. Commercial Sales Manager.

President of Avant Brokerage, Scott Hoy, commented, "We are excited to add Steven to our company. He brings a proven leadership track record, impressive industry reputation, vast insurance experience, relationships, and knowledge specific to our transportation insurance offerings."

"I am very excited to join the Avant Brokerage team. I look forward to working with Canien Williams and the most experienced leadership team in our industry and continuing their success in providing world-class insurance solutions to independent agents nationwide," said Pickert.

For more than 25 years, Avant Brokerage has been known as a national transportation industry insurance expert providing higher closing and retention ratios for our independent agency partners, at the same time providing solid solutions to take on many of the services needed for our agents to be very successful with transportation insurance placements.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over three and half billion in premium. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com . Follow us on LinkedIn for industry updates and company news.

About Avant Brokerage

Avant Brokerage is a national wholesale insurance expert providing comprehensive risk solutions for the transportation industry. Independent agents gain access to multiple highly rated markets and customized administrative and billing services. For more information or to become an Avant Brokerage appointed partner, contact Steven Pickert at [email protected] or Canien Williams at [email protected].

