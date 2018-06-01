Avant Diagnostics to Present at LD Micro

Event: 8th Annual LD Micro Invitation

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Website: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

About Avant Diagnostics, Inc.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc. (Avant) is a healthcare data generating technology company that specializes in biomarker tests that are being planned or developed in multiple areas of oncology. Avant provides personalized medicine data through its TheraLink® assays, initially for breast cancer, to assist clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders, for over 70 FDA-approved drug treatment regimens. Avant is the leading developer of phospho-proteomic technologies for measuring the activation status of key signaling pathways, with applications across multiple cancer types, including breast, colorectal and pancreatic, that are instrumental in the development of companion diagnostics for molecular-targeted therapies. Theralink®, was developed to empower community physicians and clinical trial investigators with actionable information to make time sensitive treatment decisions for their patients. Theralink® was designed to inform physicians which treatments are likely to be effective for their patients at any given moment in time, and also identify which treatments are unlikely to be effective. This information has the potential to improve treatment efficacy and reduce side effects by foregoing ineffective therapy.

Avant Diagnostics' Pharma Services Business will help drug companies accelerate their drug discovery programs and facilitate development of companion diagnostics. Avant's data generating technologies will also:

Stratify subjects entering clinical trials (reduces trial costs with smaller cohorts)

Monitor on and off target drug effects (regulatory filings)

Quantify phosphoproteome to identify activation of resistance or compensatory pathways post-treatment

Evaluate potential proteomic markers for combination therapies

Repurpose existing therapies for new indications (off-patent drugs and market expansion)

For further information please visit www.Avantdiagnostics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Avant's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our products will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Avant does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Avant's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2016, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avant Investor Relations:

Scott VanderMeer

Interim CFO

Office: 708-710-9200

Email: scottv@avantdiagnostics.com

