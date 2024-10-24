Avant Gardner Announces New CEO and Evolutionary Future for The Brooklyn Mirage

Former NeueHouse and Fotografiska CEO Josh Wyatt Takes Helm At Iconic New York Music Venue

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a diverse season with sold-out performances across multiple musical genres with the likes of Keinemusik, Black Coffee, Boiler Room, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Gesaffelstein, Adriatique, Diplo, Tainy, Anderson. Paak, Carl Cox, Deadmau5, Three 6 Mafia, and countless globally renowned performers, Avant Gardner, the one-of-a-kind nightlife and performance venue destination including The Brooklyn Mirage, The Great Hall, and The Kings Hall, today announced the appointment of hospitality veteran Josh Wyatt as Chief Executive Officer. Wyatt's extensive experience across culture, hospitality, art, and entertainment will usher in a new era for the award-winning entertainment company.

Wyatt joins Avant Gardner with over two decades of previous work in the hospitality and culture industry working with experienced venture capital and private equity. His most recent tenure as CEO of the members-only social club NeueHouse and its sister company, the photography museum Fotografiska, saw him develop and execute a 5-year expansion plan with an emphasis on building a global-based culture platform. Complementing his expertise in culture and community building, Josh has also played a significant role in the hotel industry as President of Equinox Hotels and as the founding leader of Generator Hostels, where he grew the company to 12 countries before exiting successfully.

"I could not be more excited and motivated to join Avant Gardner, a company that has innovated and pushed the boundaries of music, culture, and the art of bringing people together in magical spaces," said Josh Wyatt. "The venue design, programming talent, and world-class production design are unparalleled in the music and nightlife venue industry, and I am eager to help Avant Gardner, and its founder, realize its full potential. My vision is twofold: first, to double down on the guest experience by making fans the center of attention where they can discover, explore, and express themselves in a safe, comfortable environment. Second, we want to enhance this already groundbreaking venue with larger spaces, new concepts, and features that guests cannot find anywhere else."

Avant Gardner and its team led by Wyatt, will shortly embark on a curated evolution of the spaces by pushing the boundaries of the modern club scene while preserving the spirit of The Brooklyn Mirage. The guest experience at The Brooklyn Mirage will be transformed through additions like the U.S.'s first-ever music venue mocktail bar, hi-fi listening room for audiophiles, new VIP areas, and an integrated art & visual program to offer a well-rounded experience for guests. Wyatt also seeks to expand the entertainment offerings of The Brooklyn Mirage by welcoming new artists and sensory integrations that bridge the world of art, culture, and boundary-pushing performances. Avant Gardner will begin this evolution in 2025 with an exciting event lineup showcasing the venue's new capabilities. The Avant Gardner evolution and growth are backed by a deeply experienced investor in the music and entertainment venue industry, which has provided the platform with a confident sense of liquidity and expansion capital.

Founded in 2015, Avant Gardner has established itself as one of America's premier nightlife, music, and entertainment venues. The one-of-a-kind space, and the largest club in New York City, has attracted global talents, such as Glass Animals, Alesso, Skrillex, Drake, John Summit, Tiesto, and many more. The Brooklyn Mirage is also home to state-of-the-art technology that entertains thousands of nightlife enthusiasts every weekend, including best-in-class sound and a spectacular 200-foot LED wall. Avant Gardner has become synonymous with nightlife and has been recognized as the Best Large Club in North America by DJ Mag. Additionally, the complex has hosted scores of fashion, art, and culture events with an emphasis on expanding into these areas in the future.

To recognize the fan base, local community, collaborators, and industry colleagues that have supported Avant Gardner since its opening, one of Wyatt's first acts as CEO is to host The Brooklyn Mirage Season Finale on Sunday, November 3rd. The one-night-only event will honor The Brooklyn Mirage's community with a complimentary afternoon and evening festival event that celebrates the tremendous season of shows while offering a final look at the space before its updates are unveiled in Spring 2025. The event will include performances from global artists, expansive visual surprises, and welcome members of the community. To learn more about Avant Gardner and its venues, please visit Avant-Gardner.com .

ABOUT AVANT GARDNER

Avant Gardner is New York City's premier entertainment campus. Its flagship venue, The Brooklyn Mirage, is the crown jewel of New York City's live music entertainment and one of the most iconic venues in the world. Avant Gardner's 80,000-square-foot complex occupies an entire city block of East Williamsburg, highlighted by the space's unrivaled audiovisual features. Voted North America's 'Best Large Club' in 2022 and 2023 and ranked top ten globally by DJ Mag, Avant Gardner has welcomed sold-out shows featuring today's top acts and emerging global stars including Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, Afterlife, Keinemusik, John Summit, Black Coffee, Fisher, Drake, David Guetta, Reneé Rapp, Rina Sawayama, SOFI TUKKER, Tainy, Tiësto, and many more. Avant Gardner's portfolio includes event brands such as The Cityfox Experience along with programming across New York City. For more information, visit Avant-Gardner.com.

