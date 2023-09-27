Avant Green Makes It's First Major Commitment, and It's To The Clinton Global Initiative

News provided by

Avant Green 97

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Avant Green 97 proudly announces its' taking action with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).  At the 2023 annual CGI meeting September 18-19 in New York City; Avant Green 97 Introduced the first ever national database of large commercial buildings annual carbon footprints.

Addressing today's hottest issue, Climate Change

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Avant Green 97 proudly announces a new Commitment to Action  with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)". This partnership will promote Green Building Sustainability and provide a national database of commercial buildings and their annual carbon footprints which will help facilitate recognizing the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Continue Reading

"This commitment is a tremendous opportunity to assist us in developing the essential introduction to the individuals who will benefit most from utilizing our first of its kind platform!", says Thomas DeLorenzo, Co-Founder at Avant Green 97.

The Avant Green 97 commitment is an incredible opportunity to leverage CGI's relationships in the green building space.

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs.

Learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative and how you can get involved at www.ClintonGlobal.org.

The growing demand for green commercial real estate has led to an increased need for partnerships – from investors to engineers, from architects to investment banks – to set the process in motion. Avant Green 97 delivers the data and relationships needed to make these advancements a reality.

Avant Green 97 offers the first national database of large commercial buildings covered under regulatory emissions cap. The database also contains the covered properties' emission output, where they sit in relation to the cap, the primary lien holder, property owners, and more than 100 ancillary characteristics, including the primary building usage. We facilitate lowering the carbon footprints of these buildings by making it easier for lenders, architects, engineers, and others to reach out to building managers and owners to assist in green energy retrofits. These buildings account for 45% of emissions in our cities.

Drew Vaughn, Co-Founder
Avant Green 97
860-539-4222
[email protected]

SOURCE Avant Green 97

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.