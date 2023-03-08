AVANT Joins Sangoma's Technology Solution Broker Channel Program

MARKHAM, ON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced a partnership with AVANT, a leading technology services distributor firm. By partnering with Sangoma, AVANT empowers its Trusted Advisors with Sangoma's business communications cloud portfolio, the most comprehensive suite of Cloud-native Communications solutions in the industry.

Sangoma's business communications solution portfolio includes an industry-leading and multiple award-winning UCaaS system and is ideal for businesses who desire an end-to-end business communications solution. Sangoma's solution includes everything a business needs to thrive, such as the UCaaS system, phones, cloud-based video meetings, collaboration, contact center, CPaaS, SIP Trunking, and MSP services, all integrated and seamlessly working together.

"Sangoma continues to invest in the Technology Services Distributor (TSD) channel, and AVANT is the newest TSD partner addition. We are very excited and very much look forward to partnering with them and introducing our solutions to their incredible roster of Trusted Advisors," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer, Sangoma.

"The addition of Sangoma to AVANT's robust portfolio provides an enhanced benefit for our Trusted Advisors. The Sangoma value-based communications and cloud-based services are a great offering to efficiently enable business transformation. Many of the cloud services that businesses need such as UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, managed internet access, and managed SD-WAN are available from Sangoma, giving our Trusted Advisors the opportunity to secure several services at once," said Shane McNamara, AVANT's Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations.

ABOUT SANGOMA

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a complete line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used worldwide in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology, and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit http://www.goavant.net .

