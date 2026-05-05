Avant Specialty Benefits Launches Senior Market Solutions Program

No-cost Medicare transition service helps employers reduce healthcare costs and support Medicare-eligible employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the intersection of Medicare eligibility and employer-sponsored coverage has become one of the most complex and costly challenges in employee benefits. When Medicare-eligible employees remain on group plans without proper guidance, both employers and employees can pay more than necessary. Avant Specialty Benefits recently announced the launch of Senior Market Solutions, a capability built to close that gap.

The Senior Market Solutions program connects Medicare-eligible employees with expert, personalized guidance so they can make fully informed decisions about their coverage options, including Medicare plans that may offer better benefits at a lower personal cost. Delivered at no cost to employers or brokers, the program fills a gap that most benefit strategies leave open and helps organizations manage group plan costs while genuinely improving outcomes for employees.

"Medicare eligibility is a moment that touches nearly every employer, and most benefit strategies don't address it well. Senior Market Solutions changes that, giving employers a proactive way to support their people through a genuinely complex transition while ensuring brokers have a trusted resource to bring to the table," said Lauren Roth, President of Avant Specialty Benefits.

Senior Market Solutions provides end-to-end support for both employers and their Medicare-eligible employees. Avant works directly with HR teams to identify eligible employees and ensure no one falls through the cracks. From there, employees receive customized educational resources and one-on-one guidance from licensed Medicare specialists who help them evaluate Medicare Advantage, Supplement, and Part D plan options and navigate enrollment with confidence. Avant stays engaged well beyond enrollment, providing ongoing service, annual plan reviews, and year-round Medicare support as needs evolve.

"Navigating Medicare can feel overwhelming for employees who are approaching this milestone, and many don't realize there are options that may serve them better than staying on a group plan," said Sam Kirkpatrick, Director of Senior Market Solutions at Avant Specialty Benefits. "Our goal is to make that transition as smooth and informed as possible. When employees find the right coverage for their needs, it creates better outcomes for everyone, including the employer."

Designed to integrate smoothly with existing broker relationships, Senior Market Solutions is available nationwide. Avant provides employers with clear reporting throughout the engagement, including estimated annual savings, education and consultation participation rates, and plan persistency metrics with their impact on renewals and loss ratios. For brokers, the program is a ready-built resource to bring to clients navigating one of the most complex intersections in benefits today.

For more information about Avant's Senior Market Solutions, contact Sam Kirkpatrick at [email protected].

About Avant Specialty Benefits

Avant Specialty Benefits is a trusted leader in innovative benefit solutions, offering specialty programs that enhance employer offerings and reduce financial strain. Through expert guidance, white-glove service, and a commitment to measurable results, Avant helps employers and brokers deliver better outcomes for employees while improving overall plan performance.

Contact: Sam Kirkpatrick

(816) 857.7838

[email protected]

SOURCE Avant Specialty Benefits