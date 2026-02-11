Avant Technologies Completes Rebranding with Name Change to Avaí Bio and Launch of New Website

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avaí" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for diabetes and age-related disorders, today announced the completion of its corporate name change to Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI). The rebranding, effective today, February 11, 2026, reflects the Company's sharpened focus on advancing transformative treatments for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, age-related diseases, and healthy longevity through genetically modified cellular platforms and protective encapsulation technologies.

The Company's common stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol AVAI on OTC Markets, with no change to the CUSIP number. Shareholders, partners, and investors can now access the updated corporate identity and comprehensive pipeline details at the new website: https://www.avaibio.com.

"This name change marks a defining moment in our evolution from a technology-focused entity to a dedicated biotechnology innovator at the forefront of cellular medicine," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avaí Bio. "Avaí Bio better captures our mission to deliver life-changing therapies that address unmet needs in diabetes management, age-related diseases, and anti-aging. By leveraging genetically engineered cell lines, state-of-the-art encapsulation to shield cells from immune rejection, and strategic joint ventures, we are positioned to accelerate progress toward functional cures and extended healthy lifespans."

Key elements of Avaí Bio's pipeline include:

Diabetes Development Program: Genetically modified cell lines engineered to produce, store, and secrete insulin, combined with proprietary encapsulation for immune protection—aiming to provide a sustainable, immunosuppression-free solution for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

α-Klotho Development Program: Advancement of a "longevity protein" overexpression cell line to combat age-related decline, targeting broader anti-aging and chronic disease applications.

Strategic collaborations, including the formation of Insulinova (diabetes program) and Klothonova (α-Klotho program) to drive clinical translation through joint research, licensing, and encapsulation expertise.

By rebranding to Avaí Bio, the Company aligns its corporate identity with its core operations in sourcing, developing, and protecting advanced cellular therapies—positioning it to attract top-tier partnerships, accelerate R&D, and bring groundbreaking treatments closer to patients.

About Avaí Bio, Inc.

Avaí Bio, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cell lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

More information about Avaí Bio can be found at https://www.avaibio.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://x.com/AvaiBio

https://www.facebook.com/AvaiBio

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avaí Bio, Inc.

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902043/Avai_Bio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AVAI Bio Inc.