Avant Technologies, Inc. Leverages Its Proprietary AI to Drive Proactive, Next-Generation Data Center Security.

21 Feb, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will be expanding its scope for planned enhancements to Avant! AI™ with the intent to deliver best in class security in conjunction with its high-performance data center infrastructure.  As one of the earliest companies to market with a functional generative AI, Avant's announcment marks a significant advancement in data center information management, compliance, and cybersecurity.  

Avant! AI™ seamlessly integrates with industry-standard data science tools and algorithms, enabling organizations to harness the power of data for deeper insights and informed decision-making. Planned advancements in Avant's proprietary gen AI will have the dual aim of providing early detection of potential security vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive interventions to enhance cybersecurity baselines, mitigate risks and ensure compliance in today's dynamic digital landscape.

"As a former CISO, I am extremely excited about adding AI-enhanced cybersecurity to our customer-facing toolkit," said Danny Rittman, CISO at Avant Technologies. "Cybersecurity and compliance are more important than ever, and we are passionate about supporting our customers and partners to stay ahead of the curve – both now and in the future."

On the cybersecurity front, Avant will serve as a vigilant guardian – supervising all cybersecurity aspects within the data center environment. From continuous monitoring and vulnerability assessment to proactive risk assessments and real-time response in case of cyber-attack incidents, Avant intends to empower its customers to achieve and maintain a robust cybersecurity posture and threat mitigation capabilities – going beyond standard cybersecurity to maintain data compliance, privacy compliance, and necessary standard compliances according to specific application types. By automating compliance management processes, organizations can achieve regulatory compliance while reducing administrative burden and mitigating compliance-related risks.

Avant CEO, Timothy Lantz, said, "The rapid advancements in AI are unlocking tremendous opportunities and potential across almost every facet of our lives, but those same advancements can also pose an increased threat when used by those with an intent to harm. In today's digital world cybersecurity is of paramount importance and Avant is committed to providing our customers with the necessary tools to ensure the safety and security of their information and that of their end-users."

Avant! AI™ represents a paradigm shift in data center management, offering organizations a strategic advantage in optimizing performance, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring compliance in their IT infrastructure.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing.  The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov).  In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change.  However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.  These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

