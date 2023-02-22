Avanta Residential Breaks Ground on a New Neighborhood at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Avanta Residential broke ground on a premier build-to-rent community, Avendale at Chisholm Trail Ranch, in Fort Worth, Texas. This project marks Avanta's second project in the Dallas Metroplex area and it's third project in the state of Texas. Avanta hired Brownstone Construction, Ltd. to serve as the General Contractor on the project.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the Dallas Metroplex with this recent ground breaking on Avendale at Chisholm Trail Ranch," said Robert Kelly, Senior Vice President of Construction at Avanta. "Fort Worth is one of the five fastest growing cities in the U.S. and we are pleased to offer the City's residents, a high-quality single-family home rental option."

Avendale at Chisholm Trail Ranch will consist of 247 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom patio and townhomes. Community amenities will include a resident amenity center which will feature a clubroom with a kitchen, fitness center, yoga lawn, outdoor living room, and a resort style pool. In addition, there will be resident courtyards, lounge areas, dog parks, walking trails, and playgrounds spread out across the community.

It is conveniently located south of downtown Fort Worth. The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, located across Chisolm Trail Parkway, features several national retailers including Ross, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, Dollar Tree, Bath & Body Works, America's Best, Aria Nail Bar, Pacific Dental, AT&T, Sprint, The Joint, Great Clips and Sport Clips and many other retailers.

Avanta plans to deliver homes at Avendale at Chisholm Trail Ranch starting in Spring 2024.

About Avanta

Avanta, a national leader in the build-for-rent industry, was formed in 2020 to respond to the demand for lower-density rental housing. Avanta was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still owned and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

