Avanta Residential Hires Ken Kamstra To Join Their Denver Team

Mr. Kamstra joins Avanta with over 20 years of experience in the acquisition, asset management, underwriting and operation of multifamily and commercial real estate investments. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Alliance Residential Company, where he oversaw a 9,200-unit property management portfolio across Colorado and Wyoming. In his career, Ken has overseen the acquisition and joint venture development of over 3,300 class A multifamily units in Colorado, Texas, and California.

"We are pleased to have someone of Ken's experience and knowledge join the Avanta team," said Avanta President Jim Dobbie. "He will be an integral part of the Avanta team as we expand our footprint in the Colorado market."

Mr. Kamstra has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University and an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Master of Science in Real Estate Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Avanta, headquartered in Denver, was formed in 2020 to respond to the increasingly popular purpose-built single-family rental industry. Avanta has been expanding its already experienced team to execute on its development pipeline.

About Avanta

Avanta Residential is the single-family rental division of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt). Drawing on Hunt's extensive real estate background and more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, Avanta is positioned to set the standard for the industry by creating neighborhoods comprised of single-family homes for lease. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

