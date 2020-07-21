Avanta Residential Hires Real Estate Professional Penny Bradbury

Penny brings 29 years of industry experience in commercial real estate lending, loan servicing and portfolio management. Prior to joining the Avanta business, Penny held various positions in banking and the commercial mortgage finance sector. Penny was previously employed by Hunt Real Estate Capital in their commercial real estate lending division in Denver. She has a Bachelor's of Business Administration specializing in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi.

"We are pleased to have Penny re-join the Hunt family," said Jim Dobbie, President of Avanta Residential. "She brings a wealth of knowledge in the real estate lending sector, and she adds an experienced perspective to this relatively new business unit at Hunt."

Avanta was formed in 2020 to create purpose-built single-family rental neighborhoods in targeted regions of the U.S. Avanta Residential works with investors, major homebuilders, and land developers to deliver quality affordable single-family rental homes.

Hunt has a 30+ year history developing, building, and operating single-family rentals having delivered over 70,000 units representing development costs of over $9 billion.

The SFR sector has been flourishing, despite a slowing in rental rates and velocity in typical multifamily rental developments. Single-family rentals are distinguished by amenity-rich neighborhoods that provide people with privacy, community, convenience of parking, and personal outdoor space that many crave. Front porches, backyards, community greens, and beautiful streets make the neighborhoods desirable rental communities.

About Avanta

Avanta Residential is the single-family rental division of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt). Drawing on Hunt's extensive real estate background and more than $9 billion in completed developments, Avanta is positioned to set the standard for the industry by creating purpose-built neighborhoods comprised of single-family rental homes. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

