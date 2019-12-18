Avantax Wealth Management to Award $5.5M in Equity Grants to Top Advisors for 2020

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantax Wealth Management (AWM), which has 4,100 affiliated advisors who oversee more than $67 billion in client assets, announced today it will award $5.5 million in equity grants to the top performing advisors and firms across its platforms for 2020. That is nearly double the amount awarded for 2019, as the firm known for its tax-focused advice and cutting-edge tools and software rolls out new award criteria aimed at broadening participation across its advisor base.

"We view investing in the long-term growth of AWM's advisors and firms, such as this equity grant award program, as a win-win," said Avantax Wealth Management President Enrique Vasquez. "Incentivizing our talented advisors to further increase their healthy, sustainable revenue growth is a clear win for them as they look to grow their business, and it is also a win for their clients looking to reach their own unique financial wellness goals."

The firm is increasing the number of grants this year as well as the amount of each in a move aimed at broadening participation across its advisor base. The awards will be granted in the first quarter of 2021 based on AWM affiliates' performance throughout 2020.

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Through its Tax-Smart approach, Avantax helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life's most complex and costly expenses. Avantax uses technology, tax and wealth management insights to uncover tailored and advantageous opportunities across our clients' financial lifecycles to deliver optimal returns. Avantax Wealth Management℠ is the holding company for the group of companies providing financial services under the Avantax name. Securities offered through Avantax Investment Services℠, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory Services℠

