Avante Capital Partners Welcomes Richard Strait, an Experienced Private Markets Investor, as Investment Committee Partner

Mr. Strait has over 35 years of private middle-market debt and equity investment experience. He spent his entire career with Northwestern Mutual Capital (NMC), the $50+ billion AUM private debt and equity investment arm of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. While at NMC, Rick invested in and oversaw private debt, private equity co-invest and private equity fund investments to support companies and sponsors in the U.S. and in Europe. Rick served as an Investment Committee Member of NMC since 2002. Throughout his 35 years, Mr. Strait represented NMC on numerous private equity fund advisory boards and as a Director or Observer on multiple private company boards.

"We are thrilled to have Rick join our team as an Investment Committee Partner. He brings a wealth of private investment experience through more than three decades of middle-market investing. Rick has invested across many industries and geographies over multiple cycles; his experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset to Avante and to our portfolio companies," said Jeri Harman, Founder and Chairman at Avante Capital Partners.

Mr. Strait serves as a Senior Advisor to NMC's private equity investment program and as an independent Director of G&L Holdings, Inc., a privately-owned food ingredients company. He chairs G&L's Finance & Acquisitions Committee and serves as a Director on both the Audit and Strategy committees.

"I am honored to join the Avante team. I've been impressed with their underwriting discipline, their strong track record and their clear enthusiasm for making an impact on small businesses," said Rick.

Mr. Strait lives in Wisconsin and is actively engaged in his local community. He chairs the Investment Committee and serves on the board of the Jewish Home & Care Center Foundation (Milwaukee). He is also a member of the Alumni Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Department of Economics and is a former board member and officer of COA Youth and Family Centers (Milwaukee).

Mr. Strait graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison and holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Avante Capital Partners

Avante Capital Partners is a woman-owned private credit and structured equity fund headquartered in Los Angeles. Avante invests in high-quality, lower middle market businesses generating $3 million+ in cash flow in the form of unitranche debt, traditional mezzanine and minority equity.

