Avante Textil Selects Aptos Retail Technology for Point of Sale and Customer Relationship Management

As one of Mexico's largest textile manufacturers with more than 200 stores, Avante Textil aims to provide its clients with exceptional yarn, fabric and elastics products and high-quality garments at a fair price. In addition to manufacturing fabrics and raw materials, Avante operates eight clothing brands: Action Gear, Altesse, Baby Optima, Licencias, Optima, Puppy & Co., Skiny and Tops & Bottoms.

To support continued growth and exceptional customer service, Avante Textil will replace its current point of sale system to leverage Aptos' industry-leading point of sale and retail-specific CRM solutions across its store footprint.

With Aptos Store, Avante Textil will enable its associates to offer a broader and more personalized array of promotions along with exemplary service by providing easy access to all the information required to satisfy the expectations of today's shopper, from product information to customer loyalty and purchase history.

Avante Textil will be able to process transactions more efficiently and on its customers' terms, while helping drive increased sales. Data will be reconciled automatically into Avante Textil's ERP system.

Avante Textil will also deploy Aptos CRM, seamlessly integrated to Aptos Store, to offer shoppers personalized experiences. With Aptos CRM, Avante Textil will benefit from a holistic view of customers, with powerful management tools that will help drive visits and sales, and enhance loyalty.

"At Avante Textil, we are focused on customer satisfaction, while creating opportunities for the growth of our business and colleagues," said Alberto Kalach, general manager of Avante Textil. "Our selection of Aptos' industry-leading retail technology aligns with our mission as we advance our customer engagement and retail operations excellence while expanding our market leadership and retail footprint. We are excited about the benefits that Aptos Store and Aptos CRM will bring to our customers, associates and overall business."

"Avante Textil is a visionary company that is closely aligned with Aptos based on its pioneering spirit and our similarities in culture," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "We are proud to partner with this fast-growing brand that is dedicated to constant innovation, customer satisfaction and a deep commitment to the highest-quality products. We look forward to supporting Avante Textil's dedication to dress people throughout Mexico and around the world."

