AvantGuard and Clairvoyant Networks Create the First of a New Generation of Monitoring Solutions for Older Adults

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers announced today its collaboration with Clairvoyant Networks, LLC, an award winning provider of remote monitoring technology for family and professional caregivers, to launch a hybrid solution that enables both family caregivers and professional monitoring companies to remotely monitor and connect with loved ones at the same time.

This new solution combines the proven Theora® Care remote monitoring with the AvantGuard Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) call center technology. The Clairvoyant Theora Connect wearable, built on a non-proprietary Android®-based platform, was a key driver in the integration of AvantGuard's call center support.

Theora Connect is a stylish wristwatch-style wearable, and coupled with the Theora Link™ smartphone app offers an additional level of emergency coverage with a new direct link to an AvantGuard call center while also providing general activity and connectivity between the family and the care recipient.

"We are excited to see this wearable available to help protect and provide peace of mind to subscribers and caregivers," expressed Justin Bailey, President of AvantGuard Monitoring Centers. "With this new offering, caregivers have the added security of a professional monitoring company behind them."

"Family caregivers can play a critical role in maximizing their loved one's independence, reducing ER visits and hospital re-admissions but they need some tools," explained Stephen Popovich, CEO of Clairvoyant Networks. "This collaboration brings the best of both worlds together with a direct link to the care recipient via the Theora Link smartphone app for remote activity and wandering monitoring for the family caregivers, plus the top performing AvantGuard first responder link on the wearable in case of an emergency."

The Theora Connect wearable with Theora Link smartphone app and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers emergency link will be available January 2020 and purchased through the AvantGuard Dealer Network and Theoracare.com.

Contact: Contact: Clairvoyant Networks, LLC AvantGuard Monitoring Melanie Guthrie Jonathan Knoder Melanie.Guthrie@clairvoyantnetworks.com jknoder@agmonitoring.com 512-371-6164



© 2019 Clairvoyant Networks, LLC. Theora, Theora Connect, Theora Link, Theora Quik Alert, Theora Rest are all registered or trademarks of Clairvoyant Networks, LLC. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

