AvantGuard Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Extending the Life of Chlorine-based Disinfectants for Sustained Efficacy with Its Residual Antimicrobial Solutions

The residual antimicrobial solutions provide continuous efficacy, minimize the frequent antimicrobial dosage on surfaces, and reduce operational costs and time in the healthcare and food and beverage industries.

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American residual antimicrobials industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AvantGuard with the 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its residual antimicrobial solutions. The company adopts automated disinfection protocols to minimize manual labor and ensure wide-scale uniform cleaning in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. AvantGuard partnered with Auburn University in 2019 to license the N-halamine technology and develop residual antimicrobials to provide prolonged efficacy and to meet the global demand for the same. The company integrates the N-halamine and zwitterion structure to fabricate a lineup of durable antimicrobial solutions that provide sustained antimicrobial efficacy.

2022 North American Residual Antimicrobials Technology Innovation Leadership Award

AvantGuard's AvantGuard247™ and 1stAid™ provide safe and long-lasting alternatives for residual disinfectant applications, such as conventional copper-based antimicrobial technology. 1stAid is an antimicrobial wound dressing made of zwitterion-polymeric which has shown a safer and better antimicrobial performance than the conventional silver wound dressings. The AvantGuard365™ is a polymeric addictive. The AvantGuard247™ is currently the only spray-based residual antimicrobial coating that leverages chlorine to its ultimate usefulness. AvantGuard247™ enhances and prolongs the antimicrobial activity of existing chlorine disinfectants to enhance their protection. The solution can be safely used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and directly applied to any surface. Moreover, the solution dries quickly and is not easily wiped off once dried because it forms an invisible protective coating. The AvantGuard247™ provides 24 hours of protections by forming a transparent film on the surface with a prolonged antimicrobial efficacy over months.

"AvantGuard247™ sustains the efficiency of holding the chlorine ions longer than most commercialized chlorine disinfectants that typically last less than a week. Its long-term residual effect eliminates the need for frequent disinfection, and the oxidative chlorine acts on bacterial membrane receptors upon contact, causing a direct contact-based killing effect," said Hamizah Shamsudeen, a Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst.

AvantGuard's zwitterion-based antimicrobial solution reduces the cost of installing copper surfaces in hospitals and F&B establishments and reduces the associated effects of copper mining and environmental pollution from copper industries. The temporary supplemental residual antimicrobial N-halamine technology provides high efficiency of up to 3 weeks of application, lasting even after several washes. AvantGuard365™ combined with Zwitterion-based molecules, however, form a preventive antimicrobial technology with a fixed coating that lasts up to 3 years. The zwitterion molecular structure easily interacts with water to form a coating, thus preventing microbe attachment on surfaces.

According to Ramya Kannan, a Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, "AvantGuard's antimicrobial technology has the highest potential to be adopted in a large range of applications through further research and development activity and the commercialization of 1stAid™ and AvantGuard365™." The AvantGuard365™ is the polymeric additive which works well with chlorine -based disinfectants to keep chlorine ions on the surface. The additive works for various polymeric surfaces such as polypropylene and polyurethane. With its impressive overall performance, AvantGuard, Inc. earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American residual antimicrobial industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: [email protected]

About AvantGuard

AvantGuard is a chemistry-based technology and product company creating innovative solutions that provide long-term protection against viruses, bacteria, and fungi/mold, in a wide variety of applications. The company's unique proprietary combinations of specialty molecules and polymers are customized to provide prolonged antimicrobial efficacy to a wide range of surfaces and materials. AvantGuard's revolutionary solutions can not only protect against pathogens for weeks or months, but also make surfaces easier to clean, resist adhesion, prevent fouling, and inhibit the formation of biofilms.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan