AvantGuard Executives Present At ESX 2019

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard executives, Rich Slater, and Rich Watts, presented at the 2019 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in three different engagements.

Slater, vice president of human resources at AvantGuard's parent company, Becklar , did a solo presentation on hiring the right people amidst a competitive workforce.

His presentation included:

Uncovering hidden roadblocks that interfere with hiring practices

How to track reasons for turnover and knowing when to make changes

Onboarding and recruiting practices that specifically benefit monitoring centers and set new operators up to succeed

In addition, Slater participated in a panel alongside Dee Ann Harn, CEO of RFI Enterprise, discussing the importance of listening to employees, and how employee feedback affects customer retention, employee engagement, and increased profitability.

Their presentation included:

Understanding the relationship between employees and customers through attentive listening

How employee feedback can reveal service gaps that customer feedback might not

The link between customer retention and employee engagement

How keeping employees happy can drive greater profitability

Rich Watts, vice president of information technology at AvantGuard, also participated in a panel alongside Salvatore D'Agostino, co-founder of OpenConsent, on the essential aspects of consumer privacy and data risk.

In the presentation, Watts stressed the importance of following data/security rules and regulations, what some of the essential guidelines are, and how they help protect customers and businesses from unnecessary risk.

His presentation also included:

An overview of privacy issues pertinent to the security industry

"Reasonable and appropriate" data security according to the Federal Trade Commission, along with a program designed with personal information protection in mind

What compliance issues many websites are facing

Understanding telemarketing, texting, and email regulations as it relates to marketing

Watts, said of his experience presenting at ESX, "I had a wonderful time meeting with such a wide variety of talented people at this year's ESX." He continues, "After presenting and participating on panels with some impressive industry leaders I came home energized and excited by the discussion about current challenges and future opportunities in our industry."

