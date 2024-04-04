Avanti Body Lights up Chicagoland with New Franchise Opportunities

Red Light Therapy Center Spreads Its Radiance Across Illinois through Franchising

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Body – the brand illuminating the path to weight loss, rejuvenation and overall wellness through red light therapy – is thrilled to announce its expansion plans to increase its presence in Illinois through franchising. With a vibrant studio already shining bright in Lake Zurich, Avanti Body is on the lookout for passionate partners in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs; entrepreneurs who are passionate about redefining wellness through science-backed and technology-driven innovative methods. There are roughly 8 to 10 territories up for grabs.

"In a world where health and wellness are taking centerstage, Red Light Therapy emerges as a beacon of growth and demand," said Andrea Dobkin, President of Franchise Development. "Our franchise partners aren't just joining a business; they're embarking on a journey to enhance their own well-being while making a positive impact on their communities. Our supportive business model ensures our partners receive guidance and assistance every step of the way."

Key Highlights:

Founded in June of 2019 by Terri Simpson , Avanti Body uses scientifically validated Red Light Therapy techniques to positively impact the mind and body.

Avanti Body currently has two corporate locations open in Vacaville, CA and Lake Zurich, IL , one affiliate open in Roseville, CA and one franchise location open in Idaho Falls, ID.

Unlike many businesses operating in the fitness and wellness space, Avanti Body has a high member frequency rate: 80% of clients visit an Avanti Body center an average of 2.5 times per week.

With a rapidly aging population in the U.S., as well as an increased wave of health consciousness amongst most age groups, cutting edge methods and techniques that emphasize preventative care are crucial to a wellness brand's success.

For more information about Avanti Body, visit https://avantibody.com/franchise/ .

"Society is embracing the new, leaving behind the 'old school' and seeking fresh approaches. In bustling metropolises like Chicago, there's a keen interest in investing in wellness to counterbalance the hustle and bustle," said Terri Simpson, Founder and CEO of Avanti Body. "Investing in an Avanti Body will allow both city goers and people living in the suburbs to bring wellness to their local communities, as well as their own friends and family."

Avanti Body is pioneering the wellness industry with its innovative, science-driven sessions that are specifically designed to address fat loss, anti-aging, body sculpting, and the reduction of pain and inflammation, among other health and wellness goals.

Avanti Body takes pride in equipping its franchise partners for success, boasting a business model that requires an investment from $300,000 to just under $600,000. This model is characterized by low labor costs and includes comprehensive training program and ongoing support, access to proprietary equipment and technology, marketing and brand development assistance, and a unique position in the wellness industry with a focus on red light therapy and holistic wellness solutions. To learn more about Avanti Body, please visit https://avantibody.com/franchise/ .

About Avanti Body

Avanti Body is reimagining wellness with its science-driven, technology-fueled approach to weight loss, wellness, health and rejuvenation. The Avanti Brand services, including state-of-the-art red light therapy and bespoke wellness programs, are grounded in scientific innovation and a deep understanding of client needs. As a franchisor, Avanti Body offers a compelling business model in a thriving industry, providing partners with extensive support and a path to success. Dedicated to empowering individuals and communities, Avanti Body is more than a brand; it's a movement towards a healthier, more vibrant future.

SOURCE Avanti Body