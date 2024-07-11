Avanti Body Re-Defining Weight Loss Through Non-Invasive Wellness

Red Light Therapy Center Creating Transformative Experiences for All Health and Fitness Goals

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Body – the franchise concept illuminating the path to wellness, weight loss and rejuvenation through red light therapy – is redefining the industry with its innovative, science-driven treatments specifically designed to address fat loss, anti-aging, muscle recovery and the reduction of pain and inflammation. In a world where society is obsessed with the latest diet trends and pharmaceutical quick fixes, Oprah Winfrey's decision to step back from Weight Watchers has wellness-oriented potential franchise partners wondering about the future of the weight loss industry — this is where Avanti Body and red light therapy are proving their method as a main strategy for achieving weight loss.

"The pursuit of wellness is a highly individualized and personal journey and cannot be limited to a stale, one-size-fits-all approach that mirrors fad dieting, fasting or disordered eating. Medications such as Ozempic may cause changes in blood sugar, appetite, and weight gain as side effects once the medication is stopped."

Dr. Pam Fowers, Health advisor for Avanti Body, has been a practicing chiropractor for nearly 38 years, wherein Dr. Fowers has studied the uses, benefits and effects of red light for the past 14 years. She invested in Avanti Body and accepted the role as director of their doctor supervised weight loss program due to Avanti Body's unique and highly effective pairing of red light therapy with a science-backed nutraceutical weight loss program.

Dr. Fowers has supported numerous Avanti Body clients as well as staff to achieve their weight loss goals throughout the last two years of partnership. Avanti Body's unique approach to wellness has facilitated an environment whereby Dr. Fowers has been able to fuse her passion for red light with a sustainable, accountable, and successful weight loss program.

"I discovered red light 14 years ago as a solution to help reduce the pain and inflammation of patients within my own practice. However, over time studies began to prove that as red light reduces inflammation, it also supports the emulsification of fat cells, which in turn reduces the overall cell size resulting in weight loss," Dr. Fowers stated. "Today's technology, readily offered at Avanti Body centers, consist of full body, high-power, flexible, multi pad systems with stronger exposure offering even better and faster results." Through her expertise in red light and laser light therapy, Dr. Fowers and her role as director of the Avanti Body nutraceutical weight loss program collaboratively emphasize the versatility of red light in how it can assist individuals in losing and sustainably keeping weight off in order to achieve lasting wellness goals. Furthermore, red light therapy technology aids in sculpting and contouring the body, which supports the toning and tightening of skin as the body accomplishes desired weight loss progress.

Shannon Cherry went through countless failed weight loss programs before she found continued, sustainable results with the Avanti Body program with oversight by Fowers and her fabulous support team.

"This is not my first rodeo. I have tried weight loss programs that worked, but never long term. I would lose weight for a little bit, but it would always come back—sometimes I would end up weighing more than when I started the diet," Shannon said. "Avanti's program is comprehensive and resets the body to adjust with the weight loss, giving it proper time to change. Even after the program, I still continued to experience Avanti's red light benefits like skin tightening and body sculpting. Everyone there was so positive and encouraging in my journey. I still reach out to them, whether it's to share my continued results, to just check in or to share a new recipe. It's a very special community."

While Shannon's weight loss journey was one of many remarkable transformations made possible by Avanti Body, Nancy Gamms, who has been a longtime user of red light therapy, starting frequenting Avanti Body as a way to practice self-care and relax.

Gamms, who is a busy entrepreneur, prioritizes visiting Avanti Body three times a week despite balancing a busy career as a Jewelry business owner in Lake Zurich.

"The benefits of red light therapy are undeniable and insurmountable. For me, it's what I do for myself to unwind, to improve the appearance and texture of my skin, and to overall do something just for me. Redlight therapy at Avanti Body is my 'Me' time," Gamms said. "It's the people here and their dedication to your rejuvenation and happiness that keeps me coming back. I go after dance and workout classes as a way to recover quickly and efficiently so that I have the energy and strength to live life to the fullest without aches, pains or soreness. This is what I do to practice self-care and mindfulness, and I've never felt or looked better."

After spending nearly two decades trying to take back control of her postpartum weight loss journey while aging gracefully, Jorie Shaeffer of Hawthorn Woods, was able to revitalize her self-confidence and inner glow when she discovered what she describes to be the "magic" of red light therapy. Jorie said she views telling her friends about Avanti Body as giving someone the gift of a well-kept secret.

"I spent twenty years trying to get rid of the excess skin and the 'kangaroo pouch' I had after delivering a set of multiples. I had fallen out of love with myself, and invasive weight loss methods like surgery and Botox just weren't for me. After only about a month and a half of using Avanti's red light therapy program and FabShaper, that stubborn fat that I'd been battling for 2 decades shrunk about 3.7 inches," Jorie said. "I've finally gotten my sparkle back, both on the inside and outside. I'm feeling and looking better than I ever have, with muscle definition, toning and curves that I've never had before, even when I was younger. It's de-aging both my body and soul."

Red light therapy is one of the leading, fastest-growing sectors of the biohacking craze taking the health and wellness industry by storm. Avanti Body's unique, comprehensive methodology using the most advanced scientifically proven technology, can benefit locals with health or fitness goals, no matter their athleticism, weight, age or gender, while addressing the need for non-invasive and effective weight loss and wellness treatments.

For more information about franchising with Avanti Body, visit https://avantibody.com/franchise/.

With a vibrant studio already shining bright in Lake Zurich, Avanti Body is on the lookout for passionate partners in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs; entrepreneurs who are passionate about redefining wellness through science-backed and technology-driven innovative methods.

Avanti Body takes pride in equipping its franchise partners for success, boasting a business model that requires an investment from $300,000 to just under $600,000. This model is characterized by an efficient labor model and includes comprehensive training program and ongoing support, access to proprietary equipment and technology, marketing and brand development assistance, and a unique position in the boutique wellness industry with a focus on red light therapy and holistic wellness solutions. To learn more about Avanti Body franchising, please visit https://avantibody.com/franchise/.

About Avanti Body

Founded by Terri Simpson, Avanti Body is reimagining wellness with its science-driven, technology-fueled approach to weight loss, wellness, health and rejuvenation. The Avanti Brand services, including state-of-the-art red light therapy and bespoke wellness programs, are grounded in scientific innovation and a deep understanding of client needs. As a franchisor, Avanti Body offers a compelling business model in a thriving industry, providing partners with extensive support and a path to success. Dedicated to empowering individuals and communities, Avanti Body is more than a brand; it's a movement towards a healthier, more vibrant future.

