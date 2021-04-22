Avanti Green Celebrates a Decade of Keeping Las Vegas Eco-Clean

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Green, Las Vegas' premier eco-friendly cleaning company, marks this Earth Day with a milestone: 10 years in business serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The company was founded in 2011 by CEO Claudia Meneses, who was born in El Salvador and later moved to Las Vegas. She and her best friend, Noemy Sibrian, who oversees Avanti Green's operations, have built a business that is a reflection of its employees' hard work and its customers' loyalty.

"We are so grateful to our team members and our clients for helping us succeed this past decade," Meneses said. "Ten years has been a big challenge, especially considering all of the curveballs the past year has thrown our way. We know we have the momentum to keep growing and improving for the next 10 years and beyond."

Avanti Green was one of the pioneers in offering eco-friendly, natural, and less-toxic cleaning solutions to the Las Vegas Valley. Customers immediately appreciated that Avanti Green uses products that do not cause harm to health or to the environment. Meneses also saw a need for a reliable cleaning company with an easy way to book appointments, so she implemented a 60-second online booking system with instant pricing. Avanti Green's automated process keeps customers notified of their job's progress from start to finish.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted all small businesses, including Avanti Green, but it also presented an opportunity. Avanti Green provides eco-friendly, EPA-certified disinfection services, which has helped the company stay on track to reach annual revenues of nearly $1 million, despite the pandemic.

Avanti Green's 22 hardworking employees work with more than 1,500 customers to keep their homes and offices clean. Located in Summerlin, Avanti Green regularly services doctors' offices, cannabis dispensaries, celebrities' homes, private estates, small- and mid-size businesses, and more.

This Earth Day, consider a less-toxic way to keep your work and living spaces clean and healthy. Consider Avanti Green for all of your cleaning needs.

ABOUT AVANTI GREEN

Founded in 2011, Avanti Green is a small, independently owned business that provides eco-friendly cleaning services to commercial and residential customers in the Las Vegas Valley. It is a certified Green Business, changing the way America does business by adopting principles, policies, and practices that improve the quality of life of customers, employees, communities, and the planet. Avanti Green is licensed, bonded, and insured. For more information or to book an appointment, visit avantigreen.com.

