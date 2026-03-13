Avanti Helium Urges U.S. Government to Designate Helium as a Critical Mineral Amid Rising Supply Risks

CALGARY, AB, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") today reiterated its September 2025 request that helium be formally designated as a Critical Mineral by the United States, highlighting growing geopolitical risks to global helium supply and the urgent need to secure reliable North American production.

Helium is a strategic material with no practical substitutes, essential to industries central to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security, including semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, space launch systems, medical imaging (MRI), advanced manufacturing, scientific research, and quantum computing.

Despite its critical importance, the United States is becoming increasingly dependent on foreign supply.

Global helium supply is highly concentrated, with a large portion of non-U.S. production originating from Qatar and Russia, regions exposed to geopolitical and trade disruptions. At the same time, U.S. domestic production has declined from approximately 82 million m³ in 2020 to 68 million m³ in 2024, while demand continues to accelerate.

With the Federal Helium Reserve sold to a foreign company, supplies being depleted, and global demand forecast to nearly double over the next decade, Avanti believes the United States could soon transition to a structural helium supply deficit, increasing reliance on foreign imports for a resource critical to healthcare, advanced technology, and defense systems. A strong domestic exploration sector can alleviate this risk.

National Security and Strategic Supply

Helium plays an essential role across multiple U.S. defense and aerospace applications, including:

Rocket propulsion and missile systems

Space launch operations

Advanced cryogenic sensors and defense research

Nuclear material detection technologies

Naval deep-sea operations

Persistent battlefield communication systems

Disruptions to helium supply could have direct impacts on U.S. defense readiness, semiconductor manufacturing, and medical infrastructure.

Domestic Supply is Critical

Avanti believes expanding North American helium production is essential to ensuring long-term supply security for the United States.

The Company's Sweetgrass Helium Project in Montana, expected to enter production in 2026, is designed to provide a reliable domestic source of helium supply directly to the U.S. market.

Unlike many global helium sources located in geopolitically sensitive regions, Avanti's production is located in one of the most stable energy jurisdictions in the world, supporting the development of a secure North American helium supply chain.

CEO Commentary

Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Helium, commented:

"Helium is not just an industrial gas—it is a strategic resource that underpins critical industries across the U.S. economy, from healthcare and semiconductors to aerospace and national defense.

With global supply increasingly concentrated in geopolitically sensitive regions, the United States must prioritize the development of secure domestic and North American helium supply.

Projects like Sweetgrass represent a rare opportunity to strengthen U.S. supply security while supporting industries that are essential to economic growth and national security."

Request for Critical Mineral Designation

Avanti previously submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Geological Survey to include helium on the U.S. Critical Minerals List under the criteria established by the Energy Act of 2020.

The Company believes helium clearly meets all statutory requirements, given:

Its indispensable role in national security and advanced technology

Increasing supply chain vulnerability

The absence of viable substitutes

Avanti respectfully reiterates its request that helium be formally designated as a U.S. Critical Mineral, a move that would help accelerate investment in domestic supply and strengthen the country's long-term strategic resource security.

