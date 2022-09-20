Avanti Press named 2022 Vendor of the Year for The UPS Store, Inc

Detroit-based greeting card publisher wins award for second time

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPS Store, Inc., the world's largest franchisor of retail shipping, postal, printing, and business services centers, has named Detroit-based greeting card publisher Avanti Press its 2022 Vendor of the Year.

The award was the result of a comprehensive survey to the entire network of centers across the USA. The survey sought feedback about all vendors on multiple questions; the vendor with the highest compiled result earned the award. This was the second time Avanti Press was named the winner, having been selected in 2019 as well.

At the award ceremony, held at this year's National Convention, leadership from The UPS Store cited "flawless customer care, exceptional support" and reinforced the way the network was supported by the greeting card publisher during the significant upheaval prompted by Covid-19.

"We are proud to accept this company award," shared Chip Owen, Executive Vice President for Avanti Press. "It is especially significant for the sales representatives who serve the centers in-person from coast to coast. They are major influencers in the survey result."

Photo (left to right): Jake Hearron, Vice President of Finance (The UPS Store, Inc.), Sevi Stokes, Director of Business Development (Avanti Press), Bobby Nayh, Sr. Customer Operations Coordinator (Avanti Press), Keith Lee, Customer Solutions Specialist (Avanti Press), Chip Owen, Executive Vice President (Avanti Press), Sarah Casalan Bittle, President (The UPS Store, Inc.), Scott Nelson, Purchasing Manager (The UPS Store, Inc.)

Avanti Press released a short video this week sharing its Fulfillment Center's commitment to deliver results for this world-class retailer.

SOURCE Avanti Press, Inc.