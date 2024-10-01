AVANTIS INVESTORS BRINGING ETF CAPABILITIES TO EUROPEAN MARKET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $54 billion* investment offering from the $261 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, enters the European market with its ETF capabilities shortly after its five-year anniversary. Avantis Investors, seeking to build on the significant adoption their strategies have seen in other vehicles since launching in September 2019 in the United States, has been focused on expanding its investment capabilities as well as its client base. The investment offering harnesses an approach designed to increase expected returns by combining the consistency of indexing with active management's potential for outperformance.

Eduardo Repetto, CIO of Avantis, spoke about the team's excitement: "We have been asked for a long time now when we will have offerings available outside the United States, so this is a great day. Many investors have found value in our approach to building portfolios, and we are happy to bring our low-cost, well-diversified strategies to the European marketplace."

Richard Adams, Head of EMEA for American Century Investments, echoed Repetto's thoughts: "Avantis Investors offers core building blocks for an investor's allocation. More and more, the clients and prospects we speak with are interested in Avantis, so we're thrilled to have these available for clients to access."

Avantis' investment approach is designed to offer the benefits associated with indexing – such as transparency, broad diversification and low fees, but also seeks to emphasize investment in companies with more attractive valuations and profitability characteristics. All Avantis strategies use the same academically sound risk/return framework uniquely designed for Avantis.

"We always look for innovative solutions to our clients' needs, expanding our investment capabilities and who we serve - from financial advisors to institutional investors and individual investors - here and across the globe," said Repetto. "Following our longstanding history of innovation and commitment to client success, our expansion into European markets underscores our dedication to expanding our suite of investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors."

Avantis launched its first strategy on Sept. 17, 2019, and now has $54 billion across 28 strategies serving more than 3,500 institutional and advisory clients. With a focus on financial science and a range of low-cost investment vehicles, Avantis' growth has powered American Century's rise to the fourth largest active ETF issuer1 and one of the fastest growing ETF issuers in the last decade2. With Intelligence named Avantis the 2024 ETF provider of the year.3 Citywire Pro Buyer named Avantis the fastest growing asset manager in 2023.4

Avantis Investors is owned by American Century Investments, an asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability—bringing scale and allowing long-term focus. Through American Century's relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century's dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 9/20/24. Source: American Century Investments

**Assets under supervision as of 9/23/24. Source: American Century Investments

1 Source: Morningstar Direct. Assets are as of 7/11/24; net flow is as of 6/30/24. There are 287 active ETF issuers as of 6/30/24

2 Source: FactSet as of 7/11/24

3 With Intelligence's ETF Provider award is given to the most successful ETF issuer as determined by a combination of several elements, including flows and innovation. All ETF issuers who launched their US ETF before Jan.1 2024 are eligible for entry.

4 Citywire Pro Buyer used Morningstar's organic growth rate measure which looks at flows as a percentage of a group's assets at the start of a period. The universe was limited to the top 100 groups by AUM.

Contact: Justin Emily Wills

[email protected]

SOURCE American Century Services Corporation